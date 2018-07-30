Teachers Union of Malawi clarifies on  salaries delay

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has said Malawians should not despair with the slight delay of payment of salaries by government for the month of July saying it is simply because the powers-that-be want to pay salaries and square the much awaited arrears at the same time.

Few weeks ago teachers threatened nationwide protests to force government pay their arrears which to some went back to over two years.

In a telephone interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, TUM secretary general, Charles Kumuchenga, said there was no need for the teachers to worry.

“Let me clarify that the delay was because we want to have the teachers get their salaries and arrears at the same time. And, this is already happening,” said Kumuchenga.

According to Kumuchenga, teachers in the districts of Lilongwe and Blantyre have confirmed having being paid already.

“I am not sure of the other districts as it now, but all is in order,” said Kumuchenga.

Nyasa Times understands that normally teachers have, since the Professor Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took over the reins of power, been getting their salaries not later that the 28th.

By Monday, teachers from most of the districts in the country had not yet accessed their salaries.

