Teachers Union of Malawi endorse Monday strike

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has put its weight behind protests organized by some teachers in some parts of the country on Monday to force the government pay them salaries arrears which dates back to two to four years.

TUM president Willie Malembo said although the teachers have not infirmed his office about the protests and the subsequent sit in, the teachers have a valid point to show displeasure over the matter through the protests.

“The government has been lying to them. The government said the arrears would be paid by month-end of July but nothing has been done although we were told that the money had already been released to councils for the payment of the arrears,” he said.

The TUM president said the issue had been dragging for long, saying his organization had been engaged in the talks with ministry of Education all along but nothing tangible had come out.

“If the teachers have decided to go on strike or protests, we are not surprised, we understand their anger. They were supposed to be paid long ago, said Malembo.

Some teachers in Blantyre have said they will go on the streets on Mobday, the day public schools are supposed to open after the end of the summer holiday.

Malembo said the government had halted the processing of some teachers because their files missed vital information but said most of the processing for payment of most of the teachers had already been done.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Lindiwe Chide asked for more time before giving a comment.

