Ministers launches K0.5bn construction of Katapasya Bridge in Balaka

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango has commissioned construction Katapasya Bridge in Balaka which among other things would ease mobility of beneficiary communities on each side of the river.

Speaking when he officially commissioned the construction of the bridge valued at a half a billion Kwacha, the Minister said the bridge is strategic as it would connect people from different sides of the area.

“As you can see, this bridge will help people have access to different services such as children going to school, transporting farm produce to markets and patients, women in particular traveling to the hospital,” Mhango observed on Sunday.

“In the vision of President Prof. Peter Mutharika, there is rural development and this will only be complete if we have the enabling infrastructure,” he added.

Mhango asked traditional leaders from the area to embark on re-afforestation activities to prevent the river from breaking its banks again in future.

In an Interview on site, District Commissioner (DC) for Balaka, Rodrick Mateauma noted that the construction of Katapasya Bridge remained crucial to the council as it would help people enjoy the social services that are found from the other side of the bridge.

“This river separates people of the same area such that when it rains they cannot interact. When construction of the bridge is complete, all the problems will be over,” he explained.

Member of Parliament for Balaka South, Aumi Mpaweni said although he was in the opposition he believes in working with the government for the sake of development of the area and that of his constituents.

“This bridge collapsed in 2013 and if you consider the period it is a long time such that for government to consider constructing the bridge, it means there was need for collaboration of some kind,” he pointed out.

Katapasya Bridge is located about 4 kilometres from Ulongwe Trading Centre in Balaka.

The construction project is being financed by the Roads Fund through fuel levy at a cost of K 505,139,817.00.

