FDH Bank in double launch: Unveils One Click, corporate suite

Malawi’s fastest growing commercial bank, FDH Bank, had a double launch as it unveiled an online platform dubbed One Click and a corporate suite for their corporate customers situated at Umodzi Park in Lilongwe.

According to FDH Bank Managing Director, Eric Ouattara, One Click seeks to provide convenience to customers sending money to multiple accounts at once.

Quattara said One Click is an electronic bulk payment system designed to allow customers access to payment solutions that make payment to multiple beneficiaries possible.

He said it can be done from the comfort of the customer’s office without issuing cheques or drawing cash as it operates from an online portal.

“It is highly secure and it is a solution for salary payment, social cash transfer and other payments,” Ouattara said.

On the corporate suite, Quattara said it is aimed at making sure that the bank’s big customers in the administrative capital are served better.

“This is a private banking suite for top executives from Capital Hill and large corporate [sector players] and also we have an ATM,” Ouattara said.

FDH Bank prides itself as a digital bank and aims at providing financial solutions that meet the needs of people not only in Malawi but in the region.

It’s digital products and a footprint of 53 branches and over 96 ATMs accross the country,are definitely championing financial inclusion by making sure all can access banking services.

