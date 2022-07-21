Team Malawi leaves for Birmingham Games

A contingent of 22 Malawian athletes have left the country on Thursday the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham, England which are scheduled to start from 28th July and finish on 8th August.

Malawi will take part in netball, swimming, judo, boxing and athletics.

Malawi National Council of Sports public relations officer Edgar Ntulumbwa said since the inception of the Commonwealth games in 1930, Malawi has taken part in 12 times since 1970.

Malawi has only three commonwealth bronze medals all coming from boxing.

The first Malawi to win a medal at the games was Tatu Chionga in 1970 during the Edinburgh games in Scotland where he won bronze in boxing’s men’s lightweight.

Lyton Mphande and Solomon Kondowe also won bronze in boxing’s men’s lightweight and men’s welterweight categories, respectively in 1986 at the Edinburgh games in Scotland.

The 2022 Birmingham games will be the 13th for Malawi to take part since 1970. The athletes that have travelled for the games include the following;

Athletes are in boxing, Elias Bonzo, Lewis Zakeyu Mbewe and Natasha Maya, judo has Austin Chikwapula and Harriet Boniface. Athletics is represented by

Asimenye Simwaka, Farook Mponda and Stern Lifa.

Swimming has Tsinde Kumbatira and Jessica Mwenda while the only team sport for Malawi, netball has Bridget Kumwenda, Caroline Mtukule, Takondwa Lwazi,Joyce Mvula, Loreen Ngwira, Mwawi Kumwenda, Martha Dambo, Thandi Galeta, Towera Vikhumbo-Nyirenda, Shira Dimba and Tendai Masamba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!