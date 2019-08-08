Teenager arrested for abducting girl in Balaka

Malawi Police in Balaka have arrested Maxwell Issa, 18 for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) within the district for a period of four months.

Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Felix Misomali said the mother of the girl reported that her daughter left home on April 3, 2019 in the evening for unknown destination.

He said efforts to trace her whereabouts proved futile until last Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the morning.

“The mother told the Police that well-wishers tipped her that the suspect was keeping her daughter in his house and this prompted her to ask him about her missing daughter,” Misomali said.

The PRO added that Issa admitted to have kept the girl as his girlfriend for the last four months, but he could not disclose the exact location of the minor.

“She reported the matter to Chingeni Police Roadblock where officers rescued the girl from the suspect’s house. The officers later referred the matter to Balaka Police Station,” he added.

Meanwhile, Issa has been charged with abduction of a girl under sixteen years which is against section 136 of the penal code and will appear before court soon to answer the charge.

Issa comes from Nkaweya Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chilipa in Mangochi.

