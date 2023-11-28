Tel Aviv-based Austin Chipeta backs labour export to Israel: “This is a surest way to address youth unemployment in Malawi”

Tel Aviv-based Malawian Austin Chipeta has backed the labour export programme the Government of Malawi has signed with Israel, saying this is the surest way to address youth unemployment in Malawi.

As of December 2022, youth unemployment rate in Malawi was at 7.73 percent, representing a 0.01 percent decline from 2021, while in 2021, the rate stood at 7.75 percent, which was a 0.35 percent decline from 2020.

Scarcity of jobs on the local market has prompted young people to migrate to South Africa and other developed countries, including United Arab Emirates and Oman, in search of employment.

Unfortunately, others have exposed themselves to abuse and exploitation at the hands of their employers, particularly in Oman, because they went there without the involvement of the Government of Malawi.

During Kulinji Programme aired on Times Radio on Tuesday morning, Chipeta said it is against this backdrop that he felt the full involvement of the authorities at the Capital Hill will eliminate abuse and exploitation young people suffer in the hands of foreign employers.

He warned against politicizing the matter, stressing that the programme is crucial in growing Malawi’s economy.

“Malawians need to rally behind the government in whatever it is doing on this programme. Don’t be cheated by what other rumor-mongers are telling you; there’s no danger here. We are living safely,” he said.

Chipeta indicated that employees working on farms get not less than an equivalent of MK2.5 million per month.

He said he is currently paying fees for his child who is pursuing a university education at one of the international colleges in Europe.

“I couldn’t manage funding my child to such a prestigious school if I was in Malawi. So, let us allow the government deploy as many young people as possible so that they can get similar opportunities some of us are enjoying in Israel,” he emphasized.

