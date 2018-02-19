Tembenu hits at EU, Britain for demanding Malawi corruption report

February 19, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu has criticised the European Union (EU) and Britain for demanding government to finalise and circulate a report on corruption to enable stakeholders to take action.

Tembenu: What report?

In April this year, the Malawi Government held a high-profile conference on corruption where stakeholders discuss how to combat corruption in the country, among other issues.

EU representative in Malawi Marchel Gerrmann  has been calling on government to release the report.

“As EU [European Union], we financed a conference last April on corruption, which was also attended by the President, but so far we still haven’t seen a report or recommendations a year later.

“I think it is important if this done if the fight against corruption is to be won in this country.”

British High Commissioner Holly Tett also has been asking for the report, saying is crucial as it will guide stakeholders’ action plan.

But Tembenu said trashed the calls, saying on  the second day of the conference all delegates were given the  recommendations and that a report would not change anything.

Donors argue that improved service delivery for  ordinary Malawians will  be made possible if corruption is clamped down and amounts of public money that vanish are significantly reduced.

10 Comments on "Tembenu hits at EU, Britain for demanding Malawi corruption report"

Malawians
Guest
Malawians

I am sure the funding was received with gladness for the report to be done and released. Now that the money was used the report cannot be released coz it won’t affect anything. Why didn’t Tembenu tell these funders there and then.

If you have nothing to hide release the report and stop taking Malawians for fools.

1 hour 31 minutes ago
Lulu
Guest
Lulu

Mbavaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Prince of thieves.

1 hour 44 minutes ago
Resign Now Mutharika
Guest
Resign Now Mutharika

This is what we keep saying it is a complete waste of time to think that mutharika can fight corruption. He is corruption himself, so how can you expect him to arrest corruption?

The only way to fight corruption is for everyone to go to the streets and demand an immediate resignation of mutharika, full stop.

1 hour 59 minutes ago
Kharupa
Guest
Kharupa

Citizen????? Who is going to suffer with what you are suggesting?

2 hours 54 seconds ago
Thomas ogwililira
Guest
Thomas ogwililira

Akulalata ngatitu akapanda kutipatsa ndalamazo apeza kwina kokuba.

2 hours 24 minutes ago
aPhiri
Guest
aPhiri
Honourable Goodall Gondwe has made it clear to the parliamentarians and the citizens that budgetary support of K49,5billion is expected from donors or developmental partners without which the government will face major challenges in achieving its own developmental goals. EU and Britain are instrumental in the decision-making as far as the multilateral support is concerned. Through World Bank they have offered to support Malawi to the tune of K49.5billion. The least you can do is to say “thank you”. Castigating EU and Britain isn’t going to win you any favours save to say that Malawians once again will be the… Read more »
2 hours 24 minutes ago
Bibo
Guest
Bibo

You beg for money from donors and swindle it instead of channeling it to its intended cause and you get surprised when such donors ask for a report on corruption? If you don’t want scrutiny and accountability, stop kneeling down and begging for budgetary support and create your own money making machines,you bunch of morons.

3 hours 10 minutes ago
Watematema Mutu
Guest
Watematema Mutu

Colleagues,
What Tembenu is saying is not professional enough. EU has its procedures and minimum requirements to account for the resources they have used for a particular activity. Is Tembenu serious enough that by sharing only recommendations, he fulfilled accountability parameters for that highly attended conference? This is a joke! My advise to Tembenu is that lets separate politics and technical/professional accountability. Tell your boys to produce an acceptably expected report!

4 hours 48 minutes ago
Che Jali
Guest
Che Jali

bwana Tembenu you cannot EU, Britain etc and win. If you can’t provide the report just resign, mwalemera ndi ndalama zakuba, osamalankhula madzalamphuno, we r languishing out here inu mwakhuta vima-sausage

4 hours 49 minutes ago
Citizen
Guest
Citizen

DPP will never fighting corruption in earnest . The best donors can do is to grind DPP balls. That’s the only way you deal with these hoodlums

5 hours 58 minutes ago

