Lucius Banda continues war against Malawi corruption in Crimes: Album starts selling online

Three decades after he embarked on the crusade, Malawian music icon Lucius Banda is unrelenting and unwavering in his criticism of public looting, social injustice and political abuse as he demonstrates in his new album ‘Crimes’.

Lucius debut album was the anti-dictatorship, 1993 release ‘Son of a Poor Man’ which had the hit single Mabala.

Twenty five odd years and 18 albums later, the ‘People’s Soldier’ is still at it, fearlessly speaking out on behalf of the people—calling out corruption, nepotism and abuse of power in high places.

In the 12 track album, Lucius delivers a no-holds barred upper cut blow to the establishment on several such as Chako, Zithumwa, Kulira kwa amphawi, and the title track Crimes.

In Chako, the Balaka North UDF Parliamentarian tackles Cashgate, the tractor scandal and the Zambia maize scandal, likening these to witchcraft. In one verse he even goes coy:

Madzi tikumwa adzithaphwi/mzipatala mankhwala kulibe/komwe chitsiru chaponda ndalama/sichimangwidwanso…

He challenges that the people that have been stealing public funds have for no love for the country because if they had, they would have invested in the country’s future and not loot resources.

“Chikakhala ndichako, umachisamalira. Kukadakhala kuno ndikwanu, abale simukadawononga…” he sings.

Lucius does not stop there, attacking the DPP led government’s leadership and their involvement in the Zambia maize scandal in the song Zithumwa, likening them to witches who have come to destroy the country.

Meanwhile, the veteran musician has announced that the Crimes album is now available for purchase on online music stores starting today.

The album can be purchased via online music stores such as iTunes, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, Boomplaymusic, Deezer, Simfy Africa and Akazoo.

The move, by Lucius Banda and Zembani Music Company, is to enable his fans to access his music from anywhere in the world.

The music icon says the decision has also been made in light of the ever-changing dynamics of the music market.

“We have to catch up to global trends. We have no choice, otherwise we will be left so far behind that it will be impossible to catch up,” he said.

Lucius alluded to the fact that he was able to sell over one million copies of his ‘Ceasefire’ album on cassette in 1995, but sales have been dwindling drastically ever since due to piracy.

“So these online stores provide us with an opportunity to reach out to our fans across the world in a simpler and much more convenient manner without the fear of piracy. The purchase is just the click of a button away,” he said.

This is Lucius’ third album to sell online immediately after launching after ‘Time’ and ‘Thank You’.

According to his management team of Zembani Music Company and Media 360, the intention is to upload all of his albums and music videos onto the online stores to make it accessible to a wider audience.

“Over the years, I have been getting requests from all over the world from people wanting to purchase my old music. So I think this platform is the answer to all these problems.

“Actually, at the rate at which the world is advancing, physical music sales will soon become obsolete and we will be selling music digitally so would urge everyone, musicians and consumers alike, to start getting used to this new way of buying and selling music,” Lucius said.

