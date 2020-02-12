Terrible toll of Malawi electricity outages back

February 12, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Power black outs are now back in the country as the nation is pushed into darkness for prolonged hours, just a week after the state power distribution company put up press releases celebrating 40 days of no power cuts.

Health workers using mobile phone light during blackout

Publicist for Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), the country’s main producer of power, Moses Gwaza attributed the current spate of power black outs to break down of the company’s machines.

“Three out of the four machines at Kapichira power station were down. these are obsolete machines which are support to go for overhauling maintenance every 20 years,” he said.

Gwaza said the machines have not undergone the serious maintenance since they were installed in the 1960s.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) h spokesperson Innocent Chitosi said the company was working with Egenco to minimise the power black outs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
MkaikaC Bandanompumelelo khuzwayo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mkaika
Guest
Mkaika

Was Kapichira power station constructed in 1960s? It should be aMuluzi project in the late 1990s

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
C Banda
Guest
C Banda

” … the state power distribution company put up press releases celebrating 40 days of no power cuts.”

That was never true about no power cuts. We had a power cut every 3 or 4 days during that time, which makes at least 10 of them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nompumelelo khuzwayo
Guest
nompumelelo khuzwayo

zayambanso kupita ku campaign ya a apumbwa ndalala malinga ndi zisankho zikubwelazi. nyasalande under apumbwa a diphwiphwi sangathekenso basi!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago