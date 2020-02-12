Tendai Shaba 2 poems out on Valentines Day: Advocates for sustainable personal development

Versatile artist, record producer, rapper and poet, Tendai Shaba is scheduled to release two poems off his new book titled “The taste before the bite” which is a collection of poems written from June 2019 to January 2020.

According to the poet, the two poems, Dedication and The dark tunnel will be released in audio and text formats on February 14th on all leading download and streaming platforms.

“Dedication is a letter styled poem addressed to dear self, based on the theories of self motivation and how an individual can fulfill their hearts desires through self-actualization.

“The dark tunnel is a poem about love, focus on the need for one to love, to be loved and feel loved. The dark tunnel symbolizes uncertainties in life and fear of emotional pain and loss which affects our personal development,” Shaba said in an interview with Nyasa Times.

He then disclosed that “The taste before the bite” book has 5 chapters and 24 poems.

“The main theme of the book is achieving sustainable personal development goals through self-actualization.

“The project will be available in three forms including Paperback, Audio album and a visual book by midyear. A book reading event is also scheduled to celebrate the release of the book,” Shaba added.

The Taste Before The Bite content will be available online and through direct physical delivery while Visual artist and painter, Justice K. Grey is a collaborator on the project.

The book’s genre is African literature and spoken word.

Inspired by Chinua Achebe, William Shakespeare and Agatha Christie, Shaba developed a passion for English and African literature at the tender age of 14.

However, Shaba’s style of writing and storytelling is heavily influenced by Bob Marley, Aesop fables and British cinema.

