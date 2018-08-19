Terror in Mangochi ahead of Chilima rally: UTM vehicles torched by political thugs

Two vehicles belonging to United Transformation Movement (UTM) have been torched in lakeshore district of Mangochi ahead of its Eastern Region launch on Sunday by vice-president Saulos Chilima.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga has confirmed about the violence, saying it’s true the party has lost two vehicles to suspected political thugs belonging to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Earlier reports indicated that DPP had organised thugs to attack the movement.

Malunga was however quick to connect speeches from the ruling leaders to the attack party.

“You are aware that Malawi leader forewarned us to be careful because he will drop tonne of brick on us. In our interpretation, we think this is what he meant,” said Malunga.

Malunga said a single cabin vehicle was burnt around 9PM on Saturday while the double cabin vehicle was torched down in the early hours of Sunday.

“This is typical of DPP. They are scared of a fair contest in 2019. We are confident of brining the change Malawians can trust despite the threats, attacks and intimidation,” he added.

Malunga said UTM is a peace-loving party and condemn in the strongest terms these acts of wanton violence that were unleashed on them.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi and secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, in a telephone interviews, denied their party’s involvements.

Dausi said it is criminal matter and they should go and complain to the police.

The UTM launch in Mangochi is scheduled at St Augustine III Primary School ground.

The east and southern political region is feared will be a hotbed of political violence in 2019 polls.

