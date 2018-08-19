Terror in Mangochi ahead of Chilima rally: UTM vehicles torched by political thugs

August 19, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Two vehicles belonging to United Transformation Movement (UTM) have been torched in lakeshore district of  Mangochi ahead of its Eastern Region launch on Sunday by vice-president Saulos Chilima.

One of the UTM cars torched

Chilima arrived in Mangochi on Saturday after conducting an Imbozi tour

UTM spokesperson Joseph  Chidanti Malunga has confirmed about the violence, saying it’s true the party has lost two vehicles to suspected  political thugs belonging to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Earlier reports indicated  that DPP had organised thugs to attack the movement.

Malunga was however quick to connect speeches from the ruling leaders to the attack party.

“You are aware that Malawi leader forewarned us to be careful because he will drop  tonne of brick on us. In our interpretation, we think this is what he meant,” said Malunga.

Malunga said a single cabin vehicle  was burnt  around  9PM on Saturday  while the double cabin vehicle was torched down in the early hours of  Sunday.

“This is typical of DPP. They are scared of a fair contest in 2019. We are confident of  brining the change Malawians can trust despite the threats, attacks and intimidation,” he added.

Malunga said UTM is a peace-loving party and  condemn in the strongest terms these acts of wanton violence that were unleashed on them.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi  and secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, in a telephone interviews, denied their party’s involvements.

Dausi said it  is criminal matter and they should go and complain to the police.

The UTM launch in Mangochi is scheduled at St Augustine III Primary School ground.

The east and southern political region is feared will be  a hotbed of political violence in 2019 polls.

 

VVVVVVV
Guest
VVVVVVV

No matter what happens you will not walk alone chilima

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
gs4
Guest
gs4

A Dausi adavomera 145 M yokha basi. Zoti adali ku MYP amakananso. Kenaka akana kuti si Malawi. Komabe akuopa UTM izo avomereze.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Chilima akuti a DPP ndi apumbwa, Jefu wa Jeffrey akuti a UTM ndi agalu.

Ndiye munthu wanzeru angazadzuke pa 21may chaka cha mawa kukavotela apumbwa ndi agalu.

Ine ndi banja langa tizadzuka kukavotela anthu.

Menyanani, wotchelanani ma galimoto, tukwanani wina ndi mzake, ife tili ku ma stand kukuwonani.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
SONG OF THE DRUNKARD
Guest
SONG OF THE DRUNKARD

KICKS OF A DYING HORSE !!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !!
YOU CAN FOOL PEOPLE
SOMETIMES BUT NOT ALWAYS !!
YOUR 40 TH DAY IS COMING (NEARER ) !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

Shame on those who organised these foolish thugs and just know that God is greater than you. Such politics of backwardness will not take you anywhere and it simply exposes your stupidity.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
ndele
Guest
ndele

ma million a jefley amenewo, plus dausi, playing it underground anyamata ankachuka kuti ndi ciswe nthawi ya dzana ija,
ce kamuyambeni kuocha nyumba yao yomwe.
AMBUYE TISAMALILENI UTM. KOSEKU KUOPA KUSIYANA NAKO KUPAKULA.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago

