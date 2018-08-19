Dzonzi pleads for more support to Malawi Human Rights Commission

Outgoing Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairman Justin Dzonzi has asked the government to up its funding to the state run rights body, saying the commission has sometimes failed to execute its duties due to lack of funding.

Dzonzi said this on Friday in Lilongwe where he and the other commissioners bid farewell to the media after the expiry of their mandate at MHRC.

“The commission has been working without resources making it difficult to protect the rights of the people. The commission has on several occasions failed to execute it duties due to lack of funds,” he said.

Dzonzi said the country was doing well on political and civil rights but doing badly on social and economic rights.

The outgoing chairman also said there was need for thorough investigations on the killing of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa and Anti-Corruption Bureau third in command IssahNjauju.

The MHRC, apart from monitoring rights abuses, will also be responsible for the execution of Access to Information law when it becomes operational.

