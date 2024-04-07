TEVETA intern students get a boost

The Business Management Education Centre (BMEC, UK) says it will support Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) internship program by paying interns’ training allowances.



BMEC, UK will pay the allowances for the period of the internship (6 months) with the various firms through Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM).

The pilot phase has been funded to a tune of MK4,500,000.00 for 10 interns of which the selected will be getting K100,000 per month.

Winston Bergie, country Cordinator for BMEC UK said: “We believe this is in support of the major purpose of the TEVET Authority of contributing to human resource development through sustainable skills training and development to spearhead the country’s production and export-led socio-economic growth.

“We wish to have trainees that have properly gone through the internship program so that they get the required experience.”

“Internship is a professional learning experience that offers meaningful, practical work related to your field of study or career interest.”

Conceptual Kachoka, TEVETA’s regional service centre for the south said the apprenticeship program allows students to have hands on industrial experience in different institutions.

“This money will help them to be comfortable and finish their internships.”

She cited a challenge: “Of late the companies are not comfortable to sign. When not signed we face disciplinary issues. This contract will help students to go by the rules and the company’s to ensure they train them accordingly.”

Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) executive director George Khakhi said students are mostly restricted to get hands on experience as they feel a burden to support themselves.

“Recruiters want people who are experienced. Human capital development depends on skill one has. With these internships we are contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

“This will also foster youth entrepreneurship and youth employment.”

TEVETA is this year expected to attach 2200 students in the southern region alone of which 1000 have already been placed.