Tournos La Page launches Malawi chapter, commits to build grassroots movement for democracy

Turnos La Page (TLP) – an international network of civil society, journalists and lawyers – on Thursday evening launched its Malawi chapter, with a commitment to build a grassroots movement to advance democracy and good governance.

TLP International president Mathieu Pourchier observed that the fight for democracy is never-ending battle to ensure open civic space and respect for human rights.

He said this is why it is imperative that organizations should strive to involve and empower the most vulnerable sections of the society by strengthening member organizations and coordinating the network.

“The global geopolitical scene is witnessing a worrying resurgence of inter-power conflicts and state violence, with the law of the strongest taking precedence over the rule of law. These events underline the urgency of continuing our fight for legitimate, transparent and accountable democratic systems,” he said.

At this point, Pourchier commended the Malawi coalition for joining TLP, saying this will enable the latter to fully participate in the movement’s international activities and benefit from its support and capacity-building.

In his remarks, TLP Malawi Coalition National Coordinator, Malango Maganga, expressed the local coalition’s readiness to participate in the provision of voter and civic education ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

