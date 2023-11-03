TEVETA urges public, private companies to embrace Productivity Enhancement Program

Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) has urged private and public companies to embrace the Productivity Enhancement Program (PEP) to maximize productivity at their workplaces.

TEVETA Executive Director Elwin Sichiola said in Lilongwe on Friday during the Regional Productivity Enhancement Program (PEP) Outcome Sharing Meeting that through the program, companies will share best practices as well as challenges they face during production.

“The program is very important as it stimulates productivity and competitiveness among companies in order to improve performance,” he said.

Sichiola further said under the program, the authority selected a few companies who have made progress to showcase the best practices and challenges.

The outcomes would be used for awareness programs so that companies in the country should embrace the interventions, especially the best practices, he said.

He said: ” As a result there will be more demand for the enhancement of activity interventions on how their friends are doing to improve productivity and competitiveness.”

Solar Works Country Director, Henk de Clerk said his company has benefited a lot from the program.

“When our company joined the program we were able to see more gaps than we anticipated. We were able to address them and improved our productivity,” he said.

Naturals Limited, producers of Kathi Kathi Baobab (Malambe) juice, Towera Jalakasi said her company’s production has improved tremendously and is able to meet the demand on the market.

“We were using manuals when we started our production but we are now using automated materials. I can now boast of increased productivity and competitiveness at both local and international level,” she said.

According to her, Khathi Khathi products range from Baobab juices, powder and oils with good value addition.

