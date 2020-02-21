Determining the best football club in Europe is a tough assignment. This has proven to be a never-ending debate that has been influenced by partisan allegiance and animosity. In this analysis, we will analyze the 5 best football clubs in Europe based on different factors. These are the clubs creating a stir in online casinos like Betway and others. These are the clubs you love to love, and some you will love to hate.

The big question is who are the five most prominent football clubs in Europe?

To answer this question, several factors have to be put into consideration. Some fans will use the success of the clubs in question, which can either be historical or based on the current times.

However, money can also come into consideration. Some clubs have not had much success with trophies but have done well financially. According to Forbes, Real Madrid is ahead of Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Arsenal in the top 5 for the 2019/2020 football ranking.

To pick 5 of the best in Europe, the fans have to consider several factors. They should watch matches throughout the season, follow the transfer market, and even use the online casino Betway and the others on what they have to offer.

Based on several factors, here is our top five:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid tops the Forbes list and is also the first club to win back-to-back champions league titles. If not the top club, Los Blancos are arguably among the five of the best in Europe. They have a massive global fan base, their revenue is good, and performances on the pitch are great too. They remain the club with the highest number of the Elite Champions League trophies. They also pride themselves as the team of the Galacticos, with one of football’s great of our times Christiano Ronaldo being the latest. Though, he has since moved to Juventus.

Barcelona

Due to loyalty and hatred, only Barca fans can argue that Real Madrid is not the biggest football club. But Barcelona is among the top European clubs. Their value on and off the pitch is excellent. They have a great fan base, and their revenues are top of the chart too. They are having a mixed season so far, but they have a very valuable squad. The likes of Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Dembele, and others constitute the talented squad. Their trophy cabinet is also richly full.

Bayern Munich

The German giants have dominated the Bundesliga in the last decade. They have also done well at the European stage. They haven’t done so well financially, at least not as well as their other rivals in Europe. Much attention might have gone to England and Spain, but Bayern is arguably among the top performers in Europe.

Manchester United

In the 1990s and 2000s, Manchester United exemplified everything regarding financial and football success. Under the stewardship of the most exceptional British Manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the club became one of the biggest in the world. They have supporters on every continent. Their performance on the pitch has not been excellent lately. Despite their poor performance, they are still able to attract big names like Paul Pogba, David De Gea, and Bruno Fernandes.

Juventus

Juventus are not as mighty financially but have established themselves as a force to reckon within Europe. Their recent acquisition of Christiano Ronaldo was a statement that they mean business. Their history, fan base, and consistent success grant them access among the elites. On Betway and other online casinos, Juventus is among the teams you can count on to win.

