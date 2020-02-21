DPP legislators want Mtambo to appear before parliamentary committees

Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara is yet to make a final decision on a demand by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of parliament who want Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo to appear before parliamentary committees for reprimand.

The DPP legislators want Mtambo to be reprimanded after he refused to apologise to the members of parliament for calling them childish.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said Mtambo even insulted the Speaker.

“We are just waiting for a ruling from the Speaker when she completed her consultations,” he said.

But Mtambo said it was “childish” for the DPP legislators to walk out of the House on Tuesday because they had seen the HRDC officials in the public gallery.

He also said it was childish for the DPP legislators to call him and Gift Trapence “terrorists”.

