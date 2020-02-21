DPP legislators want Mtambo to appear before parliamentary committees
Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara is yet to make a final decision on a demand by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of parliament who want Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo to appear before parliamentary committees for reprimand.
The DPP legislators want Mtambo to be reprimanded after he refused to apologise to the members of parliament for calling them childish.
Minister of Information Mark Botomani said Mtambo even insulted the Speaker.
“We are just waiting for a ruling from the Speaker when she completed her consultations,” he said.
But Mtambo said it was “childish” for the DPP legislators to walk out of the House on Tuesday because they had seen the HRDC officials in the public gallery.
He also said it was childish for the DPP legislators to call him and Gift Trapence “terrorists”.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Still childish.
Kutha ma plan DPP
The ‘Flames’ of the early Malawi national football team used to boast of stalwart Young Chimodzi and the late Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana as exceptional pillars in defence, keeping the most talented strikers of opposing teams at bay and trembling. It looks like, if you allow the analogy, that the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition team has found in Mtambo and Trapence a pair of human rights defenders that are keeping ‘strikers’ of the anti-human rights opposing teams at bay and ‘trembling’. Look at what happened recently when the ‘strikers’ of the anti-human rights team saw the presence of the human… Read more »
How can Zifwamba appear before Parliament ….Simukatothawako ….That was Just Childish ….Ati Zifwamba! Zifwamba! …..Anatonyamula Zikwanje ngati Macadet ? ….Useless People you Need to be Discipline
HRDC is not an institution or organ that is answerable to Parliament like MEC. These DPP MPs are very ignorant!!!
ZIFWAMBA mu parliament kkkk
Cadet mutu sukugwira the way business is transacted in parliament
True its childish and too childish for that matter,
Arenzy, you are just commenting in what u dont even understand. U know what? So, its not childish when MPs from MCP walk out of Parliamnent when the President is delivering SONA, right? Nonsense to what you are saying. They did the right thing, bcz those who enter Parliament with a good motive are allowed, this is the first time to hear that MPs have walked out Parliament bcz unwanted visitor was in the house. Sure, they are terrorists!
Nothing is gained from reprimanding the two idiots. The booing and rejection they suffered in parliament is the only message fools hear and they heard it clearly for they left the chamber. Fools need that kind of treatment not inquiry. Just drop it
Have you forgotten what DPP cadets when they stormed the Parliament?Do not show your hidden agenda here with HRDC otherwise its you who is an idiot with your DPP legislators.
You are the biggest idiot I think, just count the fingers that are pointing at you as you point at Mtambo
You don’t call yourself Mavuto for nothing
Palibepo nkhani apa angosowa zochita ma DPP legislators. Nanga chomakuwiza a HRDC chinali chani
Iwo amakatani
amakamvera ma proceedings ngati munthu wina aliyense ali nzika ya malawi. paja sizoletsedwatu
In case you don’t know anybody (including non-barbarians) can attend parliament proceedings as long as they get permission from relevant authorities. Nanunso mutha kupita mutafuna…ndizotheka ndithu!
I mean Non-parliamentarians
Anyone can go to parliament
ndi ufulu wa munthu aliyense kukapezeka kuparliament kukamvesera nawo zokambirana ngati mulendo popandanso mulandu….zisanzo ndi atola nkhani amapezeka kumenekuja munthu sanganene kuti amakatani….