DPP legislators want Mtambo to appear before parliamentary committees

February 21, 2020

Speaker of National Assembly  Catherine Gotani Hara is yet to make a final decision on a demand by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of parliament who want Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo to appear before parliamentary committees for reprimand.

HRDC leaders, Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence walked in Parliament’s public gallery

The DPP legislators want Mtambo to be reprimanded after he refused to apologise to the members of parliament for calling them childish.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said Mtambo even insulted the Speaker.

“We are just waiting for a ruling from the Speaker when she completed her consultations,” he said.

But Mtambo said it was “childish” for the DPP legislators to walk out of the House on Tuesday because they had seen the HRDC officials in the public gallery.

He also said it was childish for the DPP legislators to call him and Gift Trapence “terrorists”.

National CEO
Guest
National CEO

Still childish.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Kutha ma plan DPP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chiga
Guest
Chiga

The 'Flames' of the early Malawi national football team used to boast of stalwart Young Chimodzi and the late Jack 'Africa' Chamangwana as exceptional pillars in defence, keeping the most talented strikers of opposing teams at bay and trembling. It looks like, if you allow the analogy, that the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition team has found in Mtambo and Trapence a pair of human rights defenders that are keeping 'strikers' of the anti-human rights opposing teams at bay and 'trembling'. Look at what happened recently when the 'strikers' of the anti-human rights team saw the presence of the human… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nalingula
Guest
Nalingula

How can Zifwamba appear before Parliament ….Simukatothawako ….That was Just Childish ….Ati Zifwamba! Zifwamba! …..Anatonyamula Zikwanje ngati Macadet ? ….Useless People you Need to be Discipline

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
amadeus
Guest
amadeus

HRDC is not an institution or organ that is answerable to Parliament like MEC. These DPP MPs are very ignorant!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

ZIFWAMBA mu parliament kkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Myangwe
Guest
Myangwe

Cadet mutu sukugwira the way business is transacted in parliament

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
ARENZY
Guest
ARENZY

True its childish and too childish for that matter,

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
cairo
Guest
cairo

Arenzy, you are just commenting in what u dont even understand. U know what? So, its not childish when MPs from MCP walk out of Parliamnent when the President is delivering SONA, right? Nonsense to what you are saying. They did the right thing, bcz those who enter Parliament with a good motive are allowed, this is the first time to hear that MPs have walked out Parliament bcz unwanted visitor was in the house. Sure, they are terrorists!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mavuto
Guest
Mavuto

Nothing is gained from reprimanding the two idiots. The booing and rejection they suffered in parliament is the only message fools hear and they heard it clearly for they left the chamber. Fools need that kind of treatment not inquiry. Just drop it

Vote Up-10Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Have you forgotten what DPP cadets when they stormed the Parliament?Do not show your hidden agenda here with HRDC otherwise its you who is an idiot with your DPP legislators.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
ngulenjeti
Guest
ngulenjeti

You are the biggest idiot I think, just count the fingers that are pointing at you as you point at Mtambo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

You don't call yourself Mavuto for nothing

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Malawian Citizen
Guest
Malawian Citizen

Palibepo nkhani apa angosowa zochita ma DPP legislators. Nanga chomakuwiza a HRDC chinali chani

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Zonzi
Guest
Zonzi

Iwo amakatani

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ineyo basi
Guest
Ineyo basi

amakamvera ma proceedings ngati munthu wina aliyense ali nzika ya malawi. paja sizoletsedwatu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
chigezero pure
Guest
chigezero pure

In case you don't know anybody (including non-barbarians) can attend parliament proceedings as long as they get permission from relevant authorities. Nanunso mutha kupita mutafuna…ndizotheka ndithu!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
chigezero pure
Guest
chigezero pure

I mean Non-parliamentarians

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mrs mutharika
Guest
Mrs mutharika

Anyone can go to parliament

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
MAPHANG'OMBE
Guest
MAPHANG'OMBE

ndi ufulu wa munthu aliyense kukapezeka kuparliament kukamvesera nawo zokambirana ngati mulendo popandanso mulandu….zisanzo ndi atola nkhani amapezeka kumenekuja munthu sanganene kuti amakatani….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago