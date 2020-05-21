The charm of Mtambo: Can ‘commander-in-chief’ unite Malawians?

Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo is, with each passing day, becoming a public figure of reckon, a youthful and energetic mobiliser, a charmer whom the nation, from Nsanje to Chitipa, is listening to.

Fearless and forthright, firm but kind, Mtambo is choosing his words carefully and every time he storms an area, regardless of region and tribe, there is always a whirlwind.

In a nation paralyzed by tribal, regional and religious politicking, this youthful northerner appears poised to put Malawi first, a far cry that many yearn to experience.

Comrade Mtambo is going places—even the scariest Ndirandes of this world, speaking hope and unity, and his message is sinking so dearly in the hearts of most Malawians.

As Atupele Muluzi is busy adding value to the President Mutharika’s candidacy, MCP still a Central Region party, DPP stuck in the Lhomwe bedroom, it is without mention that self-styled ‘commander-in-chief’ of the marginalised Mtambo has found a silver lining in these divisions and what’s hopeful is that Malawians are listening to him.

For somebody who made a name as a civil rights activist, his shift to mainstream politics shook the hearts of many. Some argued he had taken a wrong turn.

In his explanation, Mtambo was forthright. He argued, rightly so, that, as a civil society activist, he achieved immensely in initiating political change that Malawians need. What remained, he reasoned, was a political solution—which, to him, meant going on political frontlines, championing regime change.

In his political wisdom, if wisdom, Mtambo feels DPP is, currently, Malawi’s number malaise and the nation can’t progress with President Peter Mutharika’s continued grip on power. For Malawi to rise, Mtambo reasons, DPP must fall.

In his pursuit of this goal, Mtambo has clearly endorsed Tonse Alliance, arguing it’s the only best direction the country should take if change is the agenda.

Mtambo, of course, is entitled to his political opinion. He may be right; he may be misplaced. However, what we can hardly take away from him is the appeal he has brought into this campaign.

He is not holding typical Njamba or Masintha or Katoto type of large turn-out mass rallies. He is going where people are—in Ndirande, in Ntandire, in Zolozolo; and he is speaking with them, hearing their pain and, with no word minced, directing them against re-electing DPP.

His approach is quite modern because it’s grassroots-driven. Locals are able to see him part of them; they are able to appreciate that he appreciates them—this is a cracker and Mtambo needs a pat on his back.

With days passing and June 23 on the corner, Mtambo remains the man to watch, especially as he dips himself in DPP’s hardcore Llomwe backyard. Perhaps, yes just perhaps, Malawi is taking a hopeful turn—just for now.

