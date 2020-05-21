Ansah resigns as MEC chairperson: Pens Malawi leader

The embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has disclosed that she has resigned from her position and has written President Peter Mutharika as the appointing authority informing him about her decision.

Ansah revealed this on Thursday evening in an exclusive television interview with public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

However, Ansah said she is yet to get a response from President Mutharika.

“But I believe he respects my decision,” said Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ansah also said her decision to resign stems from a fact that Supreme Court upheld the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court ruling annulling the May 2019 presidential elections and faulted MEC to have been mismanaged the polls.

“I leave full of confidence. I have worked with clean hands and I have no skeletons in my cupboard. I have fought a good fight and I am happy that I have seen it to the end,” she said

On April 1 2020 MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika told Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee that the commission wrote President Mutharika to consider hiring new commissioners as the current ones’ tenure is expiring on June 5.

Legal scholars have since asked Mutharika to enhance the credibility of the forthcoming presidential election by replacing the commissioners.

Garton Kamchedzera, a professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said under the circumstances, it is in the best interest of Malawians for the President to appoint a new commission.

