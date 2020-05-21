Ansah resigns as MEC chairperson: Pens Malawi leader
The embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has disclosed that she has resigned from her position and has written President Peter Mutharika as the appointing authority informing him about her decision.
Ansah revealed this on Thursday evening in an exclusive television interview with public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)
However, Ansah said she is yet to get a response from President Mutharika.
“But I believe he respects my decision,” said Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.
Ansah also said her decision to resign stems from a fact that Supreme Court upheld the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court ruling annulling the May 2019 presidential elections and faulted MEC to have been mismanaged the polls.
“I leave full of confidence. I have worked with clean hands and I have no skeletons in my cupboard. I have fought a good fight and I am happy that I have seen it to the end,” she said
On April 1 2020 MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika told Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee that the commission wrote President Mutharika to consider hiring new commissioners as the current ones’ tenure is expiring on June 5.
Legal scholars have since asked Mutharika to enhance the credibility of the forthcoming presidential election by replacing the commissioners.
Garton Kamchedzera, a professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said under the circumstances, it is in the best interest of Malawians for the President to appoint a new commission.
AMEN!
Well done Mama Jane Ansah.
This time, you will have no one to blame because Jane Ansah is not there.
Mwachita bwino mukapume
Praise be to God she has seen the Light
You are my hero
GOOD RIDDANCE!
Macadet paja mumadalira Jane Ansah kuti akuwinitsani FPE 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Long at last the Jezebel is gone, after causing so much carnage in our country…..I just hope that considering all the misery she has caused, she will be leaving MEC without being paid any Tambala. APM will pay her from his pocket for helping him win the rigged elections in May. She has wasted millions of taxpayers money due to her arrogance…..appealing a case she should not have done, hiring foreign lawyers, hiring the attorney general Kaphale in an arranged syndicate to steal money from government, now she has resigned because the ombudsman has started an investigation on how this… Read more »
Mzimayi uyu ndi chapter china… Akakakhala komwe akupitako akazifunze kuti wapindilanji, kuchedwetsa dziko mzinthu zambiri chonchi… Kuonongetsa katundu wa anthu. Koma nkumaziti opemphera? Chauta amukhulukila ndithu
Rev. Chakwera, don’t be excited, chifukwa inu ndi ana anu mudzaona zomvetsa chidoni.