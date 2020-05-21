Ansah resigns as MEC chairperson: Pens Malawi leader

May 21, 2020 Jack Chirwa -Nyasa Times 19 Comments

The embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah  has disclosed that she has resigned from her position and has written  President Peter Mutharika as the appointing authority informing him about her decision.

Ansah: I have written the appointing authority that I am stepping aside

Ansah revealed this on Thursday evening  in an exclusive television interview with public broadcaster  Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

However, Ansah said she is yet to get a response from President Mutharika.

“But I believe  he respects my decision,” said Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ansah also said her decision to resign stems from a fact that  Supreme Court upheld the  High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court  ruling annulling the May 2019 presidential elections and faulted MEC   to have been mismanaged the polls.

“I leave full of confidence. I have worked with clean hands and I have no skeletons in my cupboard. I have fought a good fight and I am happy that I have seen it to the end,” she said

On April 1 2020 MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika told Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee that the commission wrote President Mutharika to consider hiring new commissioners as the current ones’ tenure is expiring on June 5.

Legal scholars have since asked Mutharika to enhance the credibility of the  forthcoming presidential election by replacing the commissioners.

Garton Kamchedzera, a professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said under the circumstances, it is in the best interest of Malawians for the President to appoint a new commission.

Munthu
Guest
Munthu

AMEN!

2 hours ago
Yuyu
Guest
Yuyu

Well done Mama Jane Ansah.

2 hours ago
Haha
Guest
Haha

This time, you will have no one to blame because Jane Ansah is not there.

2 hours ago
Coaster
Guest
Coaster

Mwachita bwino mukapume

2 hours ago
Frustrated voter
Guest
Frustrated voter

Praise be to God she has seen the Light

2 hours ago
PP litete
Guest
PP litete

You are my hero

2 hours ago
Wakwithu
Guest
Wakwithu

GOOD RIDDANCE!

Macadet paja mumadalira Jane Ansah kuti akuwinitsani FPE 🤣🤣🤣🤣

2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Long at last the Jezebel is gone, after causing so much carnage in our country…..I just hope that considering all the misery she has caused, she will be leaving MEC without being paid any Tambala. APM will pay her from his pocket for helping him win the rigged elections in May. She has wasted millions of taxpayers money due to her arrogance…..appealing a case she should not have done, hiring foreign lawyers, hiring the attorney general Kaphale in an arranged syndicate to steal money from government, now she has resigned because the ombudsman has started an investigation on how this… Read more »

2 hours ago
Cyberpunk
Guest
Cyberpunk

Mzimayi uyu ndi chapter china… Akakakhala komwe akupitako akazifunze kuti wapindilanji, kuchedwetsa dziko mzinthu zambiri chonchi… Kuonongetsa katundu wa anthu. Koma nkumaziti opemphera? Chauta amukhulukila ndithu

2 hours ago
Mwini. Dimba
Guest
Mwini. Dimba

Rev. Chakwera, don’t be excited, chifukwa inu ndi ana anu mudzaona zomvetsa chidoni.

2 hours ago
