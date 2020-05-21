What experience, for stealing? SKC rebukes DPP-UDF: ‘Malawi needs Tonse Alliance’ 

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC), who is also running mate to Lazarus Chakwera in the opposition Tonse Alliance has hit back at the DPP-UDF alliance for repeatedly saying that Chakwera is inexperienced politician to lead Malawi.

Speaking at Mpondagaga in Nkhotakota at his 5th whistle-stop campaign tour, Chilima urged people to vote for Chakwera in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections for the country to start moving forward and people to have better life.

Chilima said Chakwera is a capable leader to transform the country and clean the mess that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has made, dismissing assertions from the DPP-UDF alliance that the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Chakwera is inexperienced.

“What experience are they looking for? Experience to steal and plunder government resources which they have used to cause misery to this country?” queried Chilima.

Among others,Chilima said once voted into power,the alliance will furfil it’s manifestos to make sure the country is free from corruption which he said, disturbs even distribution of wealth amongst all Malawians.

“Tonse alliance is the only Alliance which has the welfare of Malawians at heart as it has joined together people from different parties hence representing all Malawian needs,” he said.

Earlier, Chilima assured people of a better Malawi where businesses and agriculture will thrive, stressing that a 50kg bag of fertiliser will be K4, 495 from K24, 000 as it is sold in Nkhotakota currently.

Speaking on the same tour, First Deputy speaker of Parliament, who is also parliamentarian for Kasungu East constituency, Madalitso Kazombo, said the Tonse alliance is meant to unite Malawians and every person who wishes the country well need to vote for Chakwera to be Malawi president..

Following the Constitutional Court ruling on February 3,2020, parties have made alliances as on way of gaining the 50+1 majority win in the coming 23 June 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Chilima who started the tours at Chigunda, also went to Dwangwa, Liwaradzi, Nsenjere,Mpondagaga, Nkhotakota Boma, Kalimanjira, Mkaika, Mwansambo Headquarters and Benga.

Malawi is likely to go to the polls on June 23 for the fresh elections.

