First Lady says Mutharika-Atupele will win Malawi fresh elections

First Lady Getrude Mutharika said the combination of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) is a sign that this team will win resoundingly in the fresh presidential election next month.

The First Lady made the remarks on Thursday when she and a wife to the DPP- UDF runing mate Atupele Muluzi, Angella Muluzi paid a surprise visit at Naisi ground in Zomba Malosa constituency where top party officials from Eastern region launched the campaign.

Madam Mutharika was on her way from Balaka where she was meeting chiefs on coronavirus awareness campaign.

She said DPP and UDF are only political parties which have been winning since 1994 urging people to vote for DPP-UDF alliance as a winning team.

The First Lady who was impressed with number of people gathered at Naisi commended party officials present for their hardworking.

“There is no reason Professor Mutharika should panic with campaign, this is enough and I am very impressed,” said the First Lady

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chisi constituency, who is also Minister of Information, Mark Botomani said no alliance in Malawi can surpus DPP-UDF combination.

“DPP-UDF is development oriented combination which cannot be defeated by any other alliance because it is known by free violence campaign and development,” said Botomani.

He said the presence of First Lady and Angella Muluzi boosted morare in the district saying they are geared to go and campaign for President Mutharika.

Also speaking was Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta, who said for the period of one year, several development activities such as construction of Songani market, many bridges and Domasi rural hospital has taken place under DPP led government.

Kwelepeta, who is also Deputy Minister of Gender, Children Development and Community Development further urged people to go and vote for Mutharika and his runing mate Atupele in large numbers to continue enjoying developments in the district.

Earlier, there was some misunderstanding between DPP-UDF alliance and Tonse Alliance on who will conduct a rally at this venue.

Minister of Transport Ralph Jooma, Member of Parliament for Zomba Central Bester Awali, Member of Parliament for Zomba Nsondole Aboo Naliwa, Deputy secretary general Mr Jika , Senior Chief Mlumbe and Malemia were also present.

