The great celebrity Jetu shares her journey to COSOMA on Facebook

Malawi’s beloved celebrity, Jetu, recently took to her Facebook page to share a light-hearted and engaging post about her upcoming visit to the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA). In her post, Jetu humorously mentioned that she, along with her grandchildren, including Zonke, are heading to COSOMA to inquire about their royalties, which she referred to as “their dollars.”

She posted, “A Zonke ndi awa agona apa… Ulendo nde tikupita kukafunsa zathu kwa azibambo aku COSOMA,” which loosely translates to, “Here is Zonke resting… Our journey is to go and inquire about our money from the gentlemen at COSOMA.”

The post, filled with Jetu’s signature wit and charm, quickly garnered attention from her fans. Many expressed support for her, acknowledging the importance of artists receiving their rightful earnings from their work. Her trip to COSOMA highlights an important issue faced by many artists in Malawi—ensuring that they are compensated for their contributions to the creative industry.

Jetu’s playful yet poignant post serves as a reminder of her continued advocacy for artists’ rights while also showcasing her close bond with her family. Fans are eager to hear updates from her trip and continue to follow her inspiring journey.

