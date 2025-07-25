The Great DPP Betrayal: Peter Mutharika Burns the Bridge that Built Him

In a move that has rattled loyalists and fractured the foundation of his own party, Peter Mutharika has committed political heresy: sidelining four seasoned vice presidents in favor of Jane Ansah—a little-known committee member with a legacy marred by electoral scandal. This isn’t strategy. It’s surrender. Not to the people—but to personal power.

A PATTERN OF POLITICAL SELF-SABOTAGE

Peter Mutharika’s political career is a case study in how not to lead. In every electoral cycle, he has bypassed the party’s elected vice presidents—the very individuals who mobilized the grassroots, held the fort in tough times, and kept the DPP alive. The message he sends is chillingly clear: In the DPP, loyalty is a liability.

THE FOUR WHO WERE CAST ASIDE

Bright Msaka – Eastern Region VP, dismissed as “uninspiring” despite his formidable public service record. In the current DPP, experience is obsolete.

Joseph Mwanamvekha – Southern Region VP, an economic mind with national credibility, sabotaged from within and painted as a “confusionist.” His strength became his crime.

Alfred Gangata – Central Region VP, feared not for flaws but for potential. Charismatic and unrelenting, he was neutralized with whispers about academic papers and court files. The truth? He threatened the old guard.

Jappie Mhango – Northern Region VP, didn’t just get excluded—he was erased. “DPP can never be led by a northerner,” his detractors declared. His exclusion is not about capacity—it’s about a ceiling built on tribal arithmetic.

JANE ANSAH: A TROJAN HORSE OR TRUSTED ALLY?

Her rise is not a meritocratic miracle—it’s a calculated maneuver. Jane Ansah owes her ascension to one man alone: APM. She is seen as loyal to him, not the party. Her nomination has sparked panic among the rank and file, who fear a quiet coup—a transformation of the DPP into a vehicle for Ntcheu’s interests rather than a national platform.

If Mutharika falls or steps away, she is expected to bypass the politburo, reshuffle the power deck, and redraw the party’s tribal equation. It’s not succession—it’s subversion.

THIS IS NOT A CAMPAIGN. IT’S A COUP AGAINST THE FUTURE

What Mutharika has engineered is not a winning formula—it’s a defensive fortress. He has built a campaign not for the country, but for his comfort. He neither trusts his lieutenants nor values their sacrifices. His leadership model? Control or collapse.

THE BACKLASH BEGINS

Inside DPP, the tremors have started. Vice presidents are retrenching. Regional structures are splintering. Expect muted campaigns, parallel loyalties, and a civil war for the party’s soul. The base feels betrayed. The faithful are disillusioned. Loyalty has been ridiculed. Merit has been suppressed. And now, DPP bleeds from within.

THE LAST WORD

Peter Mutharika has chosen ego over equity, nostalgia over progress, and isolation over inclusion. But he forgets: Malawi is watching. And in politics, masks don’t last forever.

