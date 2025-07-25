Mtambo Explodes: “I Won’t Campaign for a Party I Fought to Remove!”

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Vice President Timothy Mtambo has launched a scathing attack on his party’s decision to align with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), declaring that he will not lift a finger to campaign for the alliance ahead of the September 16 elections.

In a no-holds-barred media briefing in Lilongwe, Mtambo—who also heads the Citizens Transformation Movement – People Power—accused the DPP of being the architect of Malawi’s darkest political chapter and branded the AFORD-DPP alliance as a betrayal of the people’s struggle.

“We fought tooth and nail to remove the DPP from power because of the suffering and injustice it brought upon Malawians. Today, we are being asked to join hands with the same people? I say no—I will not betray the people’s revolution,” thundered Mtambo.

Mtambo took particular issue with the nomination of Jane Ansah as Peter Mutharika’s running mate, calling it “a slap in the face of democracy.”

“How can the very person who presided over the chaotic and discredited 2019 elections be rewarded with the vice presidency? That appointment is a national insult,” he fumed.

He further slammed AFORD leader Enoch Chihana for “abandoning the cause” and warned that a growing number of AFORD members stand with him in rejecting the alliance.

“I have not left AFORD, but AFORD has left its ideals. We will not be party to a political comeback for those who pushed the country to the brink.”

As the September polls approach, Mtambo’s fiery stance threatens to fracture AFORD and expose deep rifts in the opposition coalition landscape.

This bold move could reshape the narrative—forcing voters to rethink who truly represents change, and who is merely recycling the past.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!