“I’m Back to Rescue Malawi” — Mutharika Declares as He Unveils Jane Ansah as Running Mate

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika says Malawi is sinking under poverty and poor leadership—and he’s the man to pull it out.

Speaking at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe after presenting his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the 85-year-old Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate made a fiery comeback pitch, declaring he has both the heart and the experience to rescue the country from what he described as “economic and social destruction.”

“Malawi is in trouble,” Mutharika said. “We must save this nation. If Malawians are not careful, they will continue being ruled by people who are not fit to lead.”

With cheers from his blue-clad supporters, Mutharika unveiled Jane Ansah—former MEC Chairperson—as his running mate, making her the third consecutive DPP vice-presidential pick from Ntcheu, following Saulos Chilima in 2014 and Everton Chimulirenji in 2019.

He said his decision to return to frontline politics is driven not by personal ambition but by a deep love for the country and its people.

“I’m doing this for the people. Not for tribe, not for region—but for Malawi. Let’s vote with reason, not division,” he urged.

Taking a swipe at rising political violence and intolerance, Mutharika called for peace and coexistence as the campaign season heats up.

“We need peace—not panga knives. Let’s not stop others from exercising their constitutional right to participate in politics,” he said.

With this dramatic re-entry into the 2025 race, APM has made it clear: he wants one last shot at the presidency—and he believes Malawi needs him now more than ever.

