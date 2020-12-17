The Heart of Worship on pre-Christmas celebration show at Black Pepper Restaurant

In a bid to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, a Lilongwe-based gospel outfit called the heart of worship (THOW) has organized a pre-Christmas celebration show where they are expected to sample out new songs contained in their recent project yet to be officially launched next year.

Slated to take place at Black Pepper Restaurant, Area 3 in Lilongwe on Friday, December 18, the show seeks to bring together families, Churches and all the stakeholders to respect the birth of Messiah through praise and worship.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, THOW Group leader Tamandani Nkhata said all the preparations for the event are done and people should expect nothing but a night full of joy and thanks giving.

“It will be a night full of joy, there will be 100% live performance of Christmas Carlos and worship songs. This is the time that we need to glorify God for taking us from far, we have had a rough year but still we are strong in Jesus name,” he said.

Nkhata said the event will also be part of pre-launching their new album where people will also be able to appreciate some of the songs in the album and he is optimistic that people will not regret.

“We have an album titled ‘Have your way’ and this is one of our best projects where we have songs like Mudzina Lake and here is my heart. We will perform them live so that people can have a feel of what we have this coming year.

“The Heart of Worship, being a multi-faith composed of young men and women from different denominations with a common vision, we see ourselves being one of the well-established and powerful worship machinery not only in Malawi but on international level as well, and we try our best to bring out the best,” he said.

He also added that, apart from live music performances there will be a special time for interaction while enjoying delicious food.

Slated to start at 6pm the show will attract an entry fee of K5, 000 per head and the amount will also carter for the food.

