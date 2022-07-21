The ideal 11 of players going to Qatar 

The World Cup is about to kick off, and FIFA has unveiled the top 10 teams. Only one of the list will not be in the competition, and that is the reigning European champions, Italy.

There is no doubt that there will be very important international figures, perhaps the most representative of world football.

Betting on your favourite team always makes the World Cup or any other tournament more interesting.

In betway register South Africa you will find the best places to do it safely and with the highest odds.

Let’s take a look at this line-up which, if it were a team, would undoubtedly win the World Cup.

Goalkeeper: Thibault Courtois

The Belgian is currently the best goalkeeper in the world. He was decisive in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph and is in spectacular form.

At the moment, there is no goalkeeper like him. He is a leader, he appears at important moments, and he is hungry to win. With Belgium, he hopes to break the quarter-final barrier and at least reach the semi-finals and equal what he did in Mexico 86, but with him in goal, anything can happen.

Right-back: Trent Alexander Arnold

The young Englishman has been at a very good level for some time now and has proved it with Liverpool and his national team. In attack, he is unstoppable, and defensively he is impassable. His great touch makes every pass he puts in a dangerous one, and at set-pieces, he is a threat.

The idea for the England team is to finally win an international title. They haven’t done it since ’66 and fell by the wayside at the last European Championship, with youngsters like Alexander Arnold, they have a chance.

Central Defence: Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk has been the best centre-back in the world for a long time. He missed Russia 2018 and at Qatar 2022 he is out for revenge, as he wants to prove he can do what he does for Liverpool, with his national team.

The Netherlands are playing well, and defensively they rely on their captain Van Dijk who is agile, quick, strong, and has a great way with the ball. His season in English football was spectacular, and if he keeps up his level, A Clockwork Orange will surely be a contender for the title.

Centre-back: Jules Koundé

One of the promising young players of the current world champions. The Sevilla player is physically and footballingly spectacular. Barcelona wants him to reinforce their defence and his price is around 70 million euros.

Deschamps uses him as a centre-back or right-back, his versatility makes him an important weapon in the French team’s aspirations to win the World Cup again. Koundé will give a lot to talk about and will surely be one of the stars of Qatar 2022.

Left-back: Theo Hernandez

This position could also be occupied by the Canadian Alphonso Davies, but the Frenchman, Theo Hernandez, is much better at the moment. He was champion with Milan, where he found his best form after leaving Real Madrid.

For the World Cup-winning team, he has become a very strong force in attack because of his constant additions to the attack. Defensively he can sometimes falter a little but he never stops fighting. Undoubtedly the best left-back in the world.

Defensive midfielder: Ngolo Kanté

Another Frenchman on the list. There is no doubt that the world champions have the most talented squad for Qatar 2022. The little Kanté could not be left out, as he is the best defensive midfielder on the planet.

He is simply tireless, he attacks and defends. You can see him making a dangerous pass in attack, and two seconds later, helping to recover in defence. They say the earth is 70% covered by water and the rest is covered by Kanté.

He didn’t have one of his best campaigns, but with a good level, the 2018 World Cup winner could lift his second cup with France.

Midfield: Luka Modrić

He is 36 years old, but there is no one like the Croatian. If Madrid were European champions, it was partly because of him. We will never forget that three-finger pass he gave Rodrygo in the Champions League. His quality is intact.

Last World Cup, they almost surprised the world and almost lifted the World Cup. Qatar 2022 is his last chance to make history with his national team. The magician arrives at the World Cup with many tricks up his sleeve. It’s certain to be a show.

Midfield: Pedri

If Modric is perhaps one of the veterans, the Spaniard is one of the rookies. At just 19 years old, he has shown that he can handle the pressure and that he can shoulder the team as he has done for Barcelona.

He looks like he’s 30 years old playing, his maturity on the pitch is tremendous, and physically he can play for a month without stopping and still make a difference. If Spain can win their second world title, a lot will be down to what Pedri does.

Forward: Vinicius Jr.

The heir to Neymar, who is not at his best. Vini has proved everything that was said about him at the start of his career wrong. He is a world star and the World Cup is another opportunity to prove it.

With Real Madrid, he is being determinant, and he scored the goal that gave them the 14th European Cup in their history. With Brazil, he is not slowing down, and he sees the World Cup as the perfect revenge after the defeat in the Copa América against Argentina.

Forward: Lionel Messi

What can be said about Messi that hasn’t been said before? Messi is superlative. He is one of the greatest players in history, and he comes into this World Cup ready to step out of Maradona’s shadow.

This is his last chance to win the trophy that eluded him in 2014. He is much more mature, more focused, and around him, he finally has a team that can help him win the trophy.

Is this Messi’s World Cup?

Karim Benzema

There was no better player than him this season, he will be the Ballon d’Or was crying out for it with his performances. He put Real Madrid on his back and rescued them whenever they were down.

With the French national team, like Messi and Modric, it is his last World Cup, as at 34 years of age it is very difficult to see him reaching 2026 at a good level.

After being sidelined for a while with the national team and missing the 2018 championship, he returns to the call-up as the best player in the world with a spectacular team. Does he do the double?

Who would you add? Because players at the World Cup are the best.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!