Does Chelsea go for Neymar?

Chelsea is going through a restructuring process. They lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and are looking for a new player to replace the talented Belgian. The new management has Brazilian striker Neymar in mind.

PSG have had enough

In Paris, they are no longer happy with the Brazilian, and several French media have claimed that the board is ready to let him go if a good offer for him arrives. PSG know that the forward has been more of a problem than a solution and has not had the seasons they expected of him.

With Mbappé secured and Messi committed, they no longer see the Brazilian as their flagship player, and the strong criticism towards him after the failure of the last Champions League, they don’t want any more problems.

The Brazilian has serious injury problems and off-field scandals, there is no doubt that he is one of the best players on the planet when he is committed. But in Paris he has not been at the level he once was at Barcelona, from whom he was bought for 222 million euros.

He has been criticised for everything from being overweight to his lack of dedication to the team. He has had problems with some teammates, and his demands are sometimes too much for his performance.

The player has repeatedly spoken to Barcelona to get him back, and the fans have not forgiven him for that. He is not one of their favourites and the player seems uncomfortable.

With the arrival of Messi, he thought he would control him a bit because they are close friends and with Mbappé the relationship improved. In several games, they had a good connection, but injuries have stopped the Brazilian spending much more time off the pitch than on it.

There have been more than 90 games the Brazilian has missed through injury, and some very important ones. Every injury he has, he goes to Brazil to recover and is always seen partying, something that annoys the board of directors who have him as one of the highest-paid players on the payroll.

His best came in the 2019-20 season, when he led the team to the final of the UEFA Champions League, where they lost to Bayern Munich. In that season, the Brazilian played 27 games and scored 19 goals, but his contribution to the Parisian side’s game was plenty.

What does he offer Chelsea?

There is no doubt that the Brazilian is a very decisive player. He has proven quality and is capable of tearing apart a defence with his impeccable dribbling, he has a privileged shot, at set-pieces he is a threat, and he has a vision of the field that few players in the world possess.

Obviously, a hypothetical arrival in the Premier League would mean that the Brazilian would have to change his style of play because it is much more physical and competitive than the French and Spanish leagues. In England, every team has the ability to compete. Whereas in Spain only a couple and in France PSG dominates at will.

Chelsea is looking to replace Lukaku who is a natural centre-forward, with a playmaker who can help Thomas Tuchel’s system.

His move looks complicated, but if anyone can do it, it’s the London side. PSG will not ask for less than 80 million for the Brazilian, but the problem is his salary, more than 40 million a year.

English and French media report that the new Chelsea board has already asked for Neymar, and for now, there are only very lukewarm negotiations.

The Brazilian would see no harm in leaving PSG because once again he is in the shadow of Messi and now Mbappé. Ney is no longer the main attraction, but he is comfortable in Paris, and although he is attracted to the idea of the Premier League, PSG is his current commitment.

One thing that would keep him away is that the purchase of Lukaku for 100 million turned out to be a fiasco, and they would not like to repeat a similar operation. Neymar offers a lot of things, but only if he is fully engaged, if he is not connected, it is difficult to make it work.

At the end of June, the Brazilian’s contract has an automatic renewal and this would increase the price of the Brazilian, whose future is up in the air at the moment because Paris is not convinced he can offer more than what he has delivered.

Another factor to consider is the World Cup. Ney wants to arrive at the best time to help the Canarinha win their sixth World Cup title and go down in history as one of the best Brazilian players in history.

This would make a possible exit more complicated because adapting to the tough and complicated English league is complicated and would take its toll a few months before the World Cup.

Logic dictates that he will not leave PSG, but in the transfer market, anything can happen. Remember when it was thought that there was no way he would leave Barcelona? This is a similar case. Is Neymar going to England?

