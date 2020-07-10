The ‘loan repayment’ Malawi new Cabinet
Many Malawians have said what Lazarus Chakwera has appointed is a “loan repayment cabinet”.
Most appointments are evidently based on compensating people who are either owed money by Chakwera and Chilima or those who did work that never got paid for.
This is what Malawians on social media mean when they say “Angongole alanda Cabinet”. Malawians are saying MCP debtors have hijacked or repossessed Cabinet or debtors have been given cabinet posts to make money for their campaign debts.
According to Professor Danwood Chirwa, “Crooks and known looters have been appointed, sending a clear message that all talk about ending corruption and all gimmicks are window dressing. We have seen this before, Malawians are not that stupid.”
Chirwa also adds that the entire cabinet has been set to loot. He writes, “The entire cabinet stinks of incest, and the smell is quite frankly unbearable. Not only has it been set up so that some families loot not just one ministry but two or more ministries.”
The simplest calculation should tell you these ministers will not be getting back their money from their salaries. There is no salary that can pay back the hundreds of millions Chakwera owes them. Chakwera is telling them to create deals that will make money for themselves. Chakwera has sanctioned massive theft and corruption of public funds already.
Let us look at the following cases:
1: Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu is owed K200 million which he borrowed from NBS Bank and sponsored the 2014 MCP campaign. This was in the public knowledge because the bank was publicly selling off Mr Mlusu’s house in Mandala which Mlusu used as collateral for the bank loan. As a financier for MCP, Mlusu is here to get back his money.
2. Mordecai Msisha declined the post of Minister of Justice after public pressure. The fact remains that Chakwera appointed a man who worked as MCP lead lawyer in the Elections case and was never paid. Upon declining the post after the public raised the corruption/compensation issue, he said he feared people will think he is being compensated (which is what the public was saying). What is Chakwera talking about when he speaks of the rule of the law if he sanctions looting by rewarding those he owes money with ministerial jobs so that they pay themselves?
3. The Attorney General, Chikosa Silungwe, was the lead legal counsel for UTM and (like Modecai Msisha who declined the post) was not paid for his work. This is the MCP that wants to use “rule of law” as a rhetoric for fighting corruption?
4. Titus Mvalo, the current Minister of Justice is owed in millions by the MCP for working on the Elections case just like Silungwe and Msisha who declined the same post after public pressure. Chakwera has actually conned us because the appointment of Mordecai Msisha and Titus Mvalo are one and the same thing. Chakwera has only switched cards behind our backs. And let us remember that these are the same lawyers that are demanding K9 billion in legal fees from the same government.
5: The new Commissioner General for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) John Bizwick once worked for the MRA and the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) was set to investigate him for bribes and nepotism (story was in the media) for illegally giving a contract to a lawyer Henry Ngutwa whom MCP has now illegally appointed as the deputy to the same Commissioner General at the same MRA.
6: Minister of Information Gospel Kazako owes the leading private radio station (Zodiak) which did a lot of programming and advertising for MCP and UTM during the campaign. The arrangement was that Kazako would be paid when MCP gets in government. And Chakwera has appointed him Minister so that he help himself with government money
7: Minister of Mining, Rashid Gaffar, owns business in the mining industry and transport. The Gaffars are in the production of cement. Officials in the Ministry of Trade testify that Gaffar had been asking the DPP Government to waive taxes for his cement production. Whereas Gaffar was a DPP member, he was playing double standards by financing the UTM campaign on the understanding that a new government would support his cement industry. Gaffar has now been appointed to make policies for the cement industry among others.
8: Newton Kambala the Minister of Energy owns mines. He had been for long a key financier for UTM campaign. There is also huge amounts of money in MAREP contracts in the Ministry of Energy which Kambala will use to cash in and pay back what he spent for campaign.
This is what Danwood Chirwa means when he says the whole thing is a set up for corruption, theft and looting.
This is misleading at best. Let’s talk of lawyers representing MCP/UTM, it’s the government/ Electoral commission which is meant to pay them as they lost the case. Blame it on Ansah and agogo. As for the rest of arguments, I see no sense in them. Folks, lets give Chakwera/Chilima a chance and only hold them to account if they don’t deliver on their development promise.
Let the above article look at issues with sober mind. It is not MCP and UTM parties that have to reward the lawyers. It is the government and MEC. They have lost their case with costs. Harry Itimu, look at this differently. All is not lost in here.
Good research and command of facts.
Please resolve all issues Mr. President before they turn into full blown corruption.
These are certified thieves. Mlusu , the mias are set to loot big time. Already Silungwe and Mvalo have authorised payment of their heist of 9.7 billion and they are going to share between the judges, lawyer and petetioners. Malawians should wake up and stop this organised theft
This is trueth but Malawians are clever now we are not going to let such idiots to plunder our money…. I personally foresaw this coming and I wrote, ‘This alliance of Chakwera and Chilima will not go any further it will break and him Chakera will face big problems during his term and he may not be able tio finish his term. During the time of making blunders DPP will be gaining power – Surely on the course something strange will happen to this country. The two Chakwera and Chilima can not work togather they have two different backgrounds and… Read more »
they were lot of things behind MCP/UTM you were not told in detailss
More coming😂😂😂😂
Danwood Chirwa,I respected your write up previously but now I have no any trust with you. Quite a number of your pens down are false stories where many people take it for granted. In any case why are you in South Africa? Mind you that all what you write will be on record home is always the best place to stay.We once worked in South Africa and have houses from Cape Town and Johannesburg but finally we still go home.Write issues which shall benefit your region and not people. Go home so that people should really appreciate your deeds. There… Read more »
Its a shame that realilty does not prevail in MALAWI coz most peoples expectetions doesnt exist in this world.
Malawians belong to a far fetched planet !!!!
As i said your defination of Nepotisim doesnt exist ….
In Politics world you surround yourself with people who have and has been with you in your fight for what you have ….
TAkE OR LEAVE IT
CHAKWERA welcome to Politics
Abusa charactor doesnt exist in Politics world …
On the issue of rewarding the lawyers who represented UTM and MCP in the court case, does that mean that the lawyers are not going to be paid the 9 billion that the court ordered MEC to pay (costs)? Despite the change in leadership at both MEC and in government, but this was a court order, or have we bowed to Atupele’s protestations? If they are going to be paid their dues, the surely there was no need to appease them with ministerial appointments. The letting of Jane Ansah to get out when these issues have not been looked into… Read more »
There are some half truths in this story. These half truths are meant to paint dirty where there in no dirt. Correction:. -All lawyers in the 2019 Elections case, including Mordecai, Silungwe, Titus, Marshal, Innoncencia, Soko, Likongwe etc will be paid through the public purse. That’s what the court ruled and therefore HE Chakwera and Tonse Alliance has no obligation to pay them as it is being insinuated by the article – Finance Minister purported loan of K200 million from NBS was for servicing of his debts from acquiring of Pharmacy business (Malawi Pharmacies Co.) not for compaign money. –… Read more »