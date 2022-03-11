The most popular online slots in Malawi

When playing at online casinos, there is one type of game that is more popular than any other: online slots. While online casinos have been increasing in popularity in Malawi, so have online slots. With all titles offering something a little different, here’s a look at those that are the most popular in Malawi right now.

Triple Juicy Drops

When it comes to looking at the most popular slots in Malawi, there is no way that you can not mention Betsoft’s Triple Juicy Drops. This is a slot that is sure to catch your eye as you scroll through any online casino. With stunning bright colours, this slot comes with 5 reels and cluster pays as opposed to pay lines.

With an RTP of over 97%, this is a high volatility slot that can lead to some big wins. Some of the best features here are the juicy symbols, the triple prize wheel, and the 3x multiplier wilds.

Sweet Bonanza

This slot comes from Pragmatic Play and has long been a favourite with players in Malawi. This is another game that is full of special features. You will find the likes of free spins, scatters, tumbling reels, and multipliers.

When it comes to winning possibilities with this slot, you can walk away with as much as 21,175x your stake. This sees the maximum win being a rather impressive 2 million. The bonus game feature here also allows you to adjust your bet level and the volatility so you can aim for small and request wins or aim for the jackpot.

Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest isn’t just popular in Malawi. It is popular across the world and is an all-time classic slot. Coming from the developers at NetEnt, players get to join the Spanish conquistador during his quest to discover lost treasures from the city of gold.

This game has NetEnt’s Avalanche Feature which provides plenty of opportunities to win. Alongside some impressive 3D graphics, you will also find that this game is slightly amusing as you see Gonzo’s reactions to each spin. This is a game that has stood the test of time and it is likely to retain its popularity for many years to come yet.

Book of Dead

If you are a fan of exploring and adventures, then you’ll understand why this slot is so popular in Malawi. This Play ’n Go classic sees you taking to ancient Egypt as you seek for hidden treasures. This is another game that has been around for a number of years, but when you start to play you can clearly see why it has stood the test of time.

Something really great about this title is the free games feature. By landing three book symbols you unlock this and see your chances of winning increase. The gamble option also holds great appeal. This can see you increasing your win by 2x or even 4x. This can make a serious difference to the money that you walk away with.

