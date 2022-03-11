Taurai Samuel Banda appointed Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs spokesperson

March 11, 2022

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has appointed Taurai Samuel Banda as its new spokesperson effective Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The new Treasury spokesperson Taurai Samuel Banda

He is replacing Williams Banda who has held the position since 2020.

Taura Samuel Banda has been Reserve Bank Malawi (RBM)’s Senior Monetary Policy Analyst for over five years besides working as Principal Economist for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs

He is also the founder and chairman of an investment consultancy firm called Kauta Banda and Company.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from an Australian University, Curtin University.

