Wanderers assistant coach Kamwendo hits at critics

It never rains but pours for Mighty Wanderers at Lali Lubani Road.

The Nomads have been in the news for the wrong reasons as the supporters warned some of the board members to retire due to bickering, the team’s former captain Joseph Kamwendo took it to social media to hit at his critics.

While the board is also divided with some members accused of sabotaging the team in its pursuit to secure sponsorship.

This has been stirred by the board’s rather bizarre decision to appoint him first assistant ahead of experienced coach Albert Mpinganjira, who was on several occasions caretaker coach.

Mpinganjira, who was assistant to former coach his brother Bob, is second assistant coach in a reshuffle that has seen the return of former Football Association of Malawi technical director Eddington Ngónamo as interim head coach.

In a voice note that has gone viral on social, the former TP Mazembe and Orlando Pirates kingpin threatened to quit the club to concentrate on his football academy.

“I am not an ordinary or person or stranger to this Wanderers family. If you are not happy that I have been given this chance to be part of the technical panel I can step down.

“I have my own foundation [Joseph Kamwendo Foundation]. If you think I am poor because some of you buy me beer I don’t care. I used to buy beer for others as well.”

He said it was unfair to allege that he is being favoured by Wanderers board general secretary Humprey Mvula made the appointments.

Kamwendo, who retired four years ago from active football after a glittering career that, among others, took him South Africa, Netherlands, has no proved coaching experience to handle such a team while Albert Mpinganjira has a pedigree with the team’s reserves set up as well as the main team.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!