Matola threatens to name and shame DPP officials who siphoned off Escom fuel

Government has threatened to name and shame in parliament Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials who allegedly siphoned off unjustified fuel from state run power distribution company, Electricity Supply of Malawi (Escom).

In an emotional respond to a question, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola alleged the the DPP officials were allegedly drawing unjustified fuel from Escom amounting to 400 litres every day, a development he said has brought Escom down.

Matola threatened to bring a list of people who have siphoned from Escom to Parliament on Monday and read out the names for Malawians to know the people who have ‘killed’ Escom and Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (Egenco).

“It is a cartel…some of these people are here madam Speaker…we will track them down” said the minister.

But member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Ben Phiri, rising on a point of order, said Matola has no moral ground to talk about Escom when it was during his time, as minister in 2012, when the Escom building was gutted down under suspicious circumstances.

But Matola insisted that the Speaker should allocate him time to shame what he called a cartel.

He has since committed to present the list on Monday next week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!