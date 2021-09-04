The Prize “We Are Together” organization introduces campaign to award Covid-19 frontline soldiers

Russia-based international humanitarian organization, The Prize “We Are Together”, has introduced annual awards targeting individuals and organizations who have made ‘great’ contribution towards solving important humanitarian problems during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic the world over.

The Prize “We Are Together” Office Project Manager, Ekaterina Zhukovskaya, told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that the goal of the awards is to encourage citizens and organizations for their great contribution to solving important humanitarian problems.

Zhukovskaya said The Prize is dedicated to fighting against the spread of Covid-19 and supporting the vulnerable segments of the population during the pandemic.

“The Prize will be awarded annually to citizens and organizations regardless of their country of residence, nationality and gender, among others. And in Russia, about nine million volunteers are taking part in the campaign, which is mainly aimed at helping the people in communities in the fight against Covid-19,” she explained.

Zhukovskaya disclosed that the 2021 Prize will be dedicated to selfless contributions to the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 and that aplications for the award of the Prize can be submitted by both individuals (personalities) and legal entities (organizations) in four sub-nominations.

The sub-nominations include personal contribution of a citizen, which targets individuals; ‘medicine’ for legal entities and individuals; ‘business’ for legal entities and individuals and ‘education and technology’ targeting legal entities and individuals.

“The winner of the special sub-nomination ‘Person of the Year’ will be selected from among the laureates of individuals of other sub-nominations. The Prize is organized by Rosmolodezh and the Association of volunteer centers with the support of international partners: the UN Volunteers Program, the International Association of Volunteer Efforts, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and others,” explained Zhukovskaya.

She encouraged Malawian philanthropists to apply for the award. She said the representative and organizational functions are performed by the Organizing Committee of the Prize while administrative work on the preparation and implementation of the Prize events is carried out by the Back Office.

Meanwhile, Zhukovskaya disclosed that the start of the Application Campaign of the Prize was announced on December, 5th, 2020 as part of the online-marathon “#WEARETOGETHER” with the participation of national partners from China, India, Uzbekistan, South Africa and leaders of international organizations: the UN Volunteers Program and the International Association of Volunteer Efforts. Applications for the Prize competition are submitted through the website https://wearetogetherprize.com/.

The application campaign for the Prize will run until September 2021.

The applications from the shortlisted nominees will be evaluated by the International Jury, taking into account the significance of the contribution at the national or international levels, said Zhukovskaya.

She stated that the International Jury is composed of eminent personalities with a recognized reputation in the development of civil society, medicine, education, technology and business.

“The awarding ceremony for the Prize laureates from seven sub-regions of the world will take place within the framework of the main volunteer event in Russia – the International Forum of Civil Participation “WEARETOGETHER” on December, 2-5, 2021,” Zhukovskaya narrated.

