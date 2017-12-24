Thieves loot Bingu Stadium: Malawi’s modern football facility

Malawi’s modern Bing National Stadium built by Chinese soft loan has been looted by thieves who took advantage of an insecure environment caused by disconnection of electricity due to unpaid bills of K25 million.

The theft of 15 galvanized pipes occurred on December 21 and Police have confirmed the incident.

“The theft occurred during the night of 20th to 21st December, 2017 at Bingu National Stadium.

Bingu National Stadium Police Unit reports in the above case against unknown criminals who cut and stole 15 gavarnised pipes which support fence wire of the stadium. The value of the stolen gavarnised pipes is not yet known,” said Inspector Nyondo.

Inspector Nyondo said theft was noticed by Police officers who were on patrol.

“It was today the 21st December, 2017 when police officers from the stadium went for patrols around the stadium. They later discovered that the aforementioned items have been cut and stolen,” Inspector Nyondo said.

He said the criminals took advantage of the on going electricity black out at the Stadium.

So far inquiries are in progress to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen Garvanised pipes.

Bingu National Stadium was officially opened in February last year at a colorful ceremony graced by President of Malawi Peter Mutharika

