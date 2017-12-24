Silver claim double over Civil in Lilongwe derby

Third placed Silver Strikers Saturday reign supreme over their traditional city rivals, Civil Sporting as they claim a double with 2-1 win in the second round of the TNM Super League played before a sizeable crowd at Silver Stadium in Area 47 in Lilongwe.

The Bankers have mantained their bragging rights over their City rivals as they repeat the same marginal win they registered in the first round at Civo stadium.

Silver have pushed their points tally to 61 points while Civil are still fourth with 48 points and have finished the season.

Although it was a Lilongwe derby but failed to live to the expectation as it lacked fire power and entertainment as compared to the first encounter maybe the two teams were playing just to fulfill the fixture as the league was already decided last weekend by Wanderers.

Silver goal poacher, Mathews Sibale who played his last game for his team before moving to Costal do Sol in Maputo, Mozambique was on the score sheet in the 6th minute to increase his goal tally to 16 goals for the season. Sibale collected a pass from Victor Limbani before eluding Civil’s goalkeeper, Tione Tembo.

Sibale could have claimed a double in the 17th minute but failed to beat to Tembo on one on one situation.

Civil brought in the fresh legs of Fletcher Bandawe in the 32rd minute for Chisomo Mbozanani to improve their attacking pattern but a minute later they were on receiving end as Silver’s Timothy Chitedze’s shot was parried by keeper Tembo before Sibale blasted over a rebound.

Silver players walked tall as they were heading for the dressing as they were narrowly leading the pack.

Silver brought in Duncan Nyoni for Mark Fodya in the 53rd minute to move things forward but two minute later Civil’s Raphael Phiri beat an offside trap before his long range effort went wide with goalie, Brighton Munthali to elude.

Civil added power to the squad they injected veteran Joseph Kachule for Patrick Thupi two minutes after that miss.

Silver’s captain, Blessings Tembo made it 2-0 in the 59th minute from direct free kick.

Silver had to allow Sibale and Timothy Chitedze to rest and fused in Green Harawa and Levison Maganizo in the 70th minute.

Limbani could have made it 3-0 in the 75th minute but he unbelievably volleyed over Harawa’s cross from six yard box.

Civil’s captain Righteous Banda twice on 76th and 78th minute tested Silver’s custodian, Munthali with power shots but the goalminder was superby as he tamed them all.

With five minutes to time, Civil’s Innocent Tanganyika had his inviting cross parried out by Munthali.

Substitute Kachule pulled one back at the dot of full time when he slotted in a rebound from his free kick effort to beat Munthali.

“Overall we have watch a good game but lacked the billing. The two teams took the game casual as a result it never lived to expectation,”a soocer fan based in Dowa, Eric Kamanga observed.

He said since the league was decided last week the two teams had nothing to play for because nothing would change anything on the log

