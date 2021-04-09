Thieves steal electric cable at Capital Hill

April 9, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Some operations were grossly paralysed on this week at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe after thieves stole an electric cable in one of the buildings which houses government offices.

Copper cables such as these are targeted by vandals

Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala said the incident happened between Sunday and Monday and has since condemned the development.

He said theft of electricity copper cables is one of the major causes of the blowing off of electricity transformers, which cost a lot of money to replace.

The minister said such trends increase the operation cost of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi, which might also be causing an increase in electricity tariffs.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Nkhotakota at the launch of construction of a 21 Megawatts solar power plant project by Phanes Group.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MCP candidate poll challenge case adjourns for judgment

A case in which a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate is challenging the results in Mangochi Monkey Bay was...

Close