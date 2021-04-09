Thieves steal electric cable at Capital Hill

Some operations were grossly paralysed on this week at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe after thieves stole an electric cable in one of the buildings which houses government offices.

Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala said the incident happened between Sunday and Monday and has since condemned the development.

He said theft of electricity copper cables is one of the major causes of the blowing off of electricity transformers, which cost a lot of money to replace.

The minister said such trends increase the operation cost of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi, which might also be causing an increase in electricity tariffs.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Nkhotakota at the launch of construction of a 21 Megawatts solar power plant project by Phanes Group.

