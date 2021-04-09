Musician Haxi Momba returns with Chibvumbulutso 8

Having stayed in the wilderness for some years, reggae musician Haxi Momba has returned with his eight album – Chibvumbulutso 8.

Momba’s latest album portrays a picture of the depth of his songwriting and his maturity as an artist.

The lyrical arrangement and the message in the latest album demonstrates the level of maturity in song composition.

However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Friday, Momba said Chibvumbulutso 8 is not a departure from his reggae music.

“I have maintained reggae in my music career. I have done the new album with my The Jews Band and I am happy to tell my fans that this is one of the best from me,” he said.

Momba said the years he had been in oblivion had helped him to become a mature musician.

Meanwhile, the musician has released five promotional songs, which are already playing on a number of local radio stations.

They include Yudas, Ngati Alipo Wina, Israel and Ndidzakupatsa Chikondi Changa.

