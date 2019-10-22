Third Eye, Black Isco feud causes social media storm

Renowned rapper Third Eye has locked horns with Blantyre-based wordsmith Black Isco over a tweet discrediting USA rapper, Logic.

In the tweet, Black Isco said Logic is the worst rapper he has ever heard and Third Eye was quick to respond with a contrary opinion.

The feud escalated and ended up with Black Isco releasing a song titled “Lifeline” dissing Third Eye.

“He insulted my skills as a rapper, so I merely responded as a rapper. We are rappers. We settle our differences either in a song or battle on stage,” he said.

According to Black Isco, the beef has ended with “Lifeline”.

In his satirical reply, Third Eye he has given Black Isco 15 minutes of fame.

“I know it would be a dream come true for him to hear Third say his name. If that ka joint wasn’t about Third none of you would hear it lol. I’m easy,” Third Eye tweeted.

Real name Francis Chanthunya, formerly known as Frankie The One, Black Isco is one of the few Malawian rappers who perfomed at this year’s Lake Of Stars Discovery.

Black Isco started music in 2010 learning how to make music under the name Frankie The One.

He released a mixtape in 2012 called “The Illumination” and then an album in 2018 called “Lingua Franca” which is available on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer and all other streaming services.

