Malawi to get ‘no strings attached’ Russia support

October 22, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Malawi will be among other African countries who will be given Russian aid to prop up its finances but unlike the European Union (EU) and  International Monetray Fund (IMF) bail-out packages, Russian support will come  with “no strings attached”.

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika during the arrival at the Sochi Airport in the city of Sochi, Krasnodar Territory, Russia

The Malawian President  Peter Mutharika who arrived in Russia on Monday  to attend the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum which is to take place in Sochi on 23-24 October 2019, is expected to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has promised that that Moscow could offer help without strings attached unlike what he cast as the exploitative West.

For Moscow, the prize is greater political influence on a continent with 54 United Nations member states, sprawling mineral wealth, and potentially lucrative markets for Russian-manufactured weapons.

The world’s largest wheat exporter, Russia is also looking to ramp up its supplies of grain and fertilizer to meet demand that is rising in step with Africa’s booming population.

U.S. officials have vowed to counter what they see as Moscow’s growing political and economic clout in Africa as well as that of China, which has long had a large economic presence there and began its own series of Africa summits in 2006.

The Russia-Africa summit is the first of its kind and it has been organised by the RosCongress.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organiser of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image.

Spokerperson for Russian President, Dmitry Peskov told the media ahead of the summit this week that Russia has always regarded Africa as important and that “Russia has  things to offer in terms of mutually beneficial cooperation to African countries.

Alpha
Guest
Alpha

Russian manufactured weapons? So they are going to sponsor war on the continent and arm governments and rebel movements? We want technology, agricultural equipment, mining equipment and so forth, not weapons. Cry, my beloved Africa, Cry, my beloved Malawi.

2 hours ago
Kanyimbi
Guest
Kanyimbi

Ndalama adzidzangoika m’matumba mwao or chitukuko chomangoika mbali imodzi modzi basi.

2 hours ago
Zambulo
Guest
Zambulo

Mbuzi. There is nothing for free. Strings come in different forms and shapes You will see then when you shed off that blue skin.

3 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

Ulululu luuuu! luuu! Ndikuti Russia AKA USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republic) Tate ,Namndwa pankhani yoima payekha kkkk.Osati agwape omwe amabweretsa atokhwitokhwi kuno kumati ma expatriates!!A bulu opanda pake ,ntchito saadziwa koma kumanyoza amalawi osauka !!!Britain,America ndiena achite manyazi kkk

3 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

And you believe this?

4 hours ago
Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

My husband told me the same thing. No strings attached.

5 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

What America say they will counter how? Ask your president Triumps foreign policy. Now we will have new giant from the East.

6 hours ago
APOSTLE PAUL
Guest
APOSTLE PAUL

YOU ARE SELLING THE COUNTRY TO THE RUSSIANS. HUMAN PARTS, DRUG TRAFFICKING, ALBINOS, MONEY LAUNDERING, GUNS, NUCLEAR WEAPONS,..ASK SOUTH AFRICA

6 hours ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Russia Woyeeeee

7 hours ago