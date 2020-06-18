Third Eye to release limited edition of ‘No ooom for era’ July 20

Legendary rapper Third Eye will drop his 9th album ‘No Room for Era’ on July 20 as he celebrates his journey in the music business.

Third Eye will be releasing a limited edition of 999 physical copies which will be going at K9,000 each.

Friday night saw a series of tweets on Twitter and the official artwork detailing the concept behind the album title saying even though he has sweated blood to get where he is at now, he will be dripping in any ‘Era’

He said: “The droplets of blood that I sweat are white because Jah Jah washed my sins pure as snow .”

Third Eye has over the years not been shy to tell the world he dropped out of school for his passion to rap and how it broke his mama’s heart.

This time he went deeper disclosing he was only able to afford printing CDs because his father died and he used his gratuity to print 1,000 copies of my first album.

He also acknowledged he blew up with that album because of a song about my dead brother saying: “I come from pain.”

His journey is not as simple as he explained: “First saved my music on a tape. And then a floppy disk. And then a CD. And then a rewritable CD. And then as an MP3 on CD. And then on a PC. And then on the internet. And then on mobile phones. To now apps. Those are the Eras I’ve survived.”

He said information on how people can make pre-orders will be made available soon.

