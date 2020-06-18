Diaspora pastors intercede for Malawi free and credible elections

UK-based Malawian Christian pastors are hosting daily prayers to intercede for Malawi as its citizens go to vote in the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election on June 23, Tuesday next week.

The pastors, who are assembling under the banner of Global Power Radio, are from different churches and ministries.

They include Bishop Pangani Thipa who is the overseer of the Calvary Family Church in UK, Senior Pastor Dereck Chunda of Authentic City Church, Minister Mahara Mhango of Kingdom Seekers International of the United States of America (USA), Bishop Joseph Shanks Junior of the Living Waters Church (LWC) in Dublin, Ireland.

Others are Pastor Edgar Chibaka of the All Nations Community Church in Leeks, UK, Pastor Richard Tembo of the Rock International Assembly in Bolton, UK, Dr. Ian Longwe of City of the Lord Ministries International but based in South Africa.

According to the communication made available to Nyasa Times, these prayers are starting from 9pm to 10pm UK time.

The pastors said during these intercessory prayers, they are asking God to protect Malawians from any demonic interference as they take their last step to the casting of the ballots in the fresh presidential poll.

