HRDC wants MEC national tally centre moved to Lilongwe
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to move the national tally centre from Blantyre to Lilongwe to ease logistical challenges.
The coalition’s chairperson Gift Trapence said Lilongwe is centrally located, saying this makes it easier for election results from the north to reach the national tally centre on time.
“It will be easier to bring election results from the north say from Chitipa as well as from the south. This is not a political issue but rather a logistical issue,” said Trapence.
MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa asked for more time before commenting on the proposal but other analysts say the national tally centre is in Blantyre because that is where MEC headquarters offices are and it would be costly to move away from the MEC base.
The electoral body announced this week that it has shifted the tally centre from Comesa to College of Medicine, both places are in Blantyre.
HRDC leave MEC alone nobody has mandate to dictate on what other stakeholder needs to do.
In all fairness for easy logistical management of elections Lilongwe is geographically well positioned at the centre. Its logical for HRDC to suggest that. Also considering that the capital or headquarters of Malawi is at the centre it's fair to have a tally centre there for security purposes. However this suggestion or request has come late. We go to polls on this Tuesday,relocation at this point will bring further complications. Let's hope MEC will consider that in the next election be it 2024 or 2025. The fear that I have is, in every election irregularities do happen, could be small or big, but they do happen. The question is, will the irregularities be big enough to affect the outcome of the election? If yes, then we have a problem. If no, then we move on. Let's hope for the best.
Just wondering why all headquarters for gvt departments are located either in the south or central regions, none is in the north. Is it by coincidence or there is a certain reason?
So northerners have to travel to the south or centre if they want to access a gvt head of department. But no one has to travel to the north.
They are paid subsistence allowance when they travel. Actually a lot of civil servants and generally the large population is in By and LL and it would not make sense to have headquarters ('HEAD') in Mzuzu logistically.
