Voting day likely to be delayed: Malawi govt struggling to raise K9bn for poll

June 18, 2020 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 14 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) may face postponing the court –sanctioned  presidential election slated for next week Tuesday in the wake of logistical problems including budget deficit of K9 billion to finance the polls.

Kachale: The electoral body ready to deliver a credible election but dogged by implication of delayed funding

The electoral body is holding a National Consultative Forum  (Necof) with electoral stakeholders in Lilongwe  and  a consensus will be reached on the route map of the new polling day.

The new chairperson for the electoral body Dr Chifundo Kachale wants to deliver a credible election.

Kachale, the High Court Judge who has replaced Justice of Appeal Jane Ansah – who was the source of multiple protests in the country following the nullified 2019 presidential election, will update the Necof on state of preparedness.

Treasury says it is struggling to raise K8.7 billion extra money for the smooth conduct of the presidential poll in six days’ time.

During presentation of the 2020/21 National Budget in Lilongwe last Friday, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamveka said donors are not forth-coming to support the elections budget.

However, opposition has warned that this should not be a government excuse to cancel the court-sanctioned June 23 election.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Williams Banda said the government is however working hard to have the money ready for the election.

“This is a governance issue. It is the wish of Malawians to have this election and we will do all what we can to have the money but as of now, we are struggling to get it,” he said.

However, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said this could be a gimmick by the ruling party to dodge the election on June 23.

“We met the MEC chairperson and he assured us that there is no financial hiccups. We will not accept any move to cancel this election on account that there is no money,” he said.

Apart from facing a deficit of about K8 billion, delayed disbursement of funding is another challenge which is affecting some of the activities by the electoral body.

Other electoral stakeholder say hard as it is to endure,  the reality is that the preparations by MEC have been dodged by logistical problems and they are playing catch-up.

A two  to three weeks  delay is being talked about to ensure a credible poll is held.

President  Peter Mutharika is facing a stiff challenge from Lazarus Chakwera, a former church cleric who is president of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

To win outright  in the fresh  polling, a candidate will need more than 50% of the votes.

If no candidates does not, a run-off will be held within 30 days.

basam
Guest
basam

Zosatheka! Banks are ready to assist you please

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
rauctic
Guest
rauctic

zotilepheretsa kukavotazi week yamawa ino takana.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wakwithu
Guest
Wakwithu

10billion will be found before the end of today .DONT PANIC PLEASE!

Malawi is bigger than mafia APM and we will not allow that to happen in the country. The FPE is on next week.

OSAFOOKA!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chuwakwabyama
Guest
Chuwakwabyama

This is all govt tactics, koma come 3rd July and no voting done then there should be a temporary president elect for Malawi as ordered by the courts

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Che wenzulo
Guest
Che wenzulo

We laugh in the face of zeze! Everything can be moved

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
man e
Guest
man e

BULLSHIT government…………..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mina
Guest
Mina

I personally was expecting this and that the DPP tippex government is still in government and that they are not accepting the court ruling on fresh election it’s difficult for DPP government to put everything necessary and on time including the 9bn kwacha.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwana wa Malawi
Guest
Mwana wa Malawi

Another mafia tactic by dpp thuggery to frustrate the elections. How can govt not have the funds? How can govt not raise MK 9B??, when theres enough parastatals, which collects over MK 60B a month collectively, e.g. Escom alone collects over 20B a month. Then theres Mera, macra, water boards, road traffic, immigration, etc, and not even taking MRA into account. So what bullshit is the treasury giving. Get a court order and check all the bank accounts held at FDH by all the dpp thugs n mbavaas. There will be over MK 200B in their accounts…and that’s public money… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Yeremia
Guest
Yeremia

Umbuli ndi matenda ndithu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

iyayi zimenezo ayi. we want to vote for Apm on tuesday. we are tired of this mpungwe mpungwe. lets get on with development and other matters. lets shut the opposition up on 23rd

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mpweya zii
Guest
Mpweya zii

Someone bought 3.2 billion worth of cement. Imagine if the money was where it was supposed to be we wouldn’t be in this situation

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
