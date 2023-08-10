Thokozani Unyolo appointed to global marketers’ forum

One of the country’s renowned marketers, Thokozani Unyolo, has been appointed a member of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council’s Advisory Board for sub-Saharan Africa region.

The CMO Council is the world’s most prominent and influential affinity network for chief marketing executives. It comprises more than 16,000 members spread across 110 countries, controlling an estimated $1 trillion in combined annual marketing spend.

Unyolo told local media that the position entails advancing the network’s strategic initiatives and building capacity for local synergies.

“It is an honour to be recognized by fellow professionals from across the globe. As a pan-African digital marketing thought leader, I am challenged to ensure that this consideration translates into meaningful synergies with both the local fraternity and the larger network across the borders,” she said.

Communication from the advisory council indicates that Unyolo was considered for the appointment due to her professional track record across several brands where she continues to excel.

In another development, Unyolo has also received another acclaim from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Business School who have included her on a list of top women achievers who are breaking the barriers and creating a world where women’s achievements know no bounds.

The renowned marketer holds an impeccable footprint in the profession having been voted as Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Marketer of the Year in 2017 and 2020, the first Malawian to achieve that feat. Her track record comes at the back of working for some of the world’s renowned brands both locally and globally including The Coca-Cola company, Celtel, Zain, Airtel Malawi and Airtel Africa Group in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, DRC, Gabon, Rwanda and Zambia and the Standard Bank/ Standard Bank Group brand in Malawi, Eswatini, Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia

Currently, Unyolo is Managing Director at BrandWorX, a newly-formed Boutique Marketing consulting and business advisory firm, BrandWorX.

