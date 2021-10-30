Thom Mpinganjira pay Wanderers players bonuses to inspire them to beat Moyale

Mighty Wanderers President Thom Mpinganjira has motivated players ahead of their next week’s Airtel Top 8 opener against Moyale Barracks in Blantyre after paying them all outstanding game bonuses.

The business mogul has also settled some outstanding arrears including salaries for bar workers, team bus repairs, ground rentals and allowances for reserve players amounting to K2 million.

The Nomads board Secretary, Humphrey Mvula confirmed the good news.

“I can confirm that our club President has cleared outstanding arrears with the players and we thank him for this as he is committed making sure that the club is running smoothly,” said Mvula.

Captain, Alfred Manyozo Jnr hailed the President on behalf of his players saying this is a big motivation ahead of the 5ir Airtel Top 8 game.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family.We will continue praying for him and we love him, “said Manyozo Jnr.

Mpinganjira has also been responsible for the clubs k6. 3 million wage bill for the past 10 months

Lonely he has also spent close to K12 million towards the teams operations.

Salima Sugar are the Nomads sponsors to the tune of K60 million.

