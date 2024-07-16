Thousands welcome Chakwera in Mangochi as he begins his Eastern Region development tour

Mammoth crowds gathered at both Mangochi turn off in Balaka and Mangochi Boma this afternoon, to welcome His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, as he made his way to the Lakeshore District on Tuesday afternoon.

The Malawi leader will be in Mangochi for a number of days where he is expected fulfil a number of public engagements in the Eastern Region.

In his remarks to the jubilant at both stopovers, President Chakwera assured the gathering that he will be in the Eastern Region for a number of days, to establish first hand, the reasons behind socio-economic challenges affecting people in the area. He is expected to inspect a number of yet development projects along the Eastern belt among other official engagements.

Meanwhile President Chakwera has urged residents of the area to live in harmony and support each other despite differences in religious beliefs or culture.

The Malawi leader praised the people for staying strong in the face of various challenges that have rocked Malawi.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Governor for the Eastern Region Foster Mtandama assured the President that the Eastern Region is behind the President Chakwera led administration.

