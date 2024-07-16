Insurers urged to embrace sporting activities for health working environment and productivity

Insurance Institute of Malawi(IIM) has urged insurance companies in the country to consider putting sporting activities in their programs so as to have a healthy working environment and improve productivity.

President for the institution Reuben Kamanga Kawelele said this in Blantyre over the weekend during the insurance Institute of malawi 2024 annual sports festival.

Kawelele observed that the insurance industry has not been spared with the health related catestrophies that have so far affected the country, hence the need for the companies to consider putting the sporting activities in their programs to ensure a healthy working environment.

” It is a fact that the country is going through numerous healthy related challenges such as mental health. Therefore it is very imperative for the insurance companies to consider putting resources together towards the health related sectors such as sports,” he said

According to Kawelele, his phone Institute is committed to promoting a balanced lifestyle and nurturing a sense of community for its members.

” We want to create a healthy working environment and life balance for the institutions to make progress in the times of social vulnerability, ” he said

The president further said his institution decided to organize sports festival to enhance networking, physical and mental health wellness as well as sharing of business opportunities among the insurance players among others.

The sport festival brought together professionals from the insurance industry along with their families and friends.

The day featured a diverse display of sporting activities, fitting for both competitive atheletics and recreational enthuasistics among others included football, netball, chess, lawn tennis, cycling, darts, volleyball, draughts, gendaball, basketball, swimming, bawo and Golf tournaments.

Participants were also treated to a variety of non-sporting activities, including live music performances by Zeze Kingstone and a family zone apart from an assortment of food stands.

One of the participants from the medical aid society of malawi(Masm) Orchestra Kamanga thanked the organization of the sports festival, saying it helped him to know other players from the insurance sector apart from keeping himself physically fit.

During the activities, Reserve Bank of malawi(RBM) came out victorious after walloping Nico life insurance in the netball category while in relay race competition, General alliance insurance came out victorious among other sporting activities for the day.

