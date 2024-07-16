Macra decries the Cybersecurity Act compliance

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority(MACRA) says despite efforts to enforce the Cybersecurity Act in the country, compliance is still very poor.

Director general for the authority, Daud Suleman said this in Blantyre on Monday during the opening of the countrywide open week which the regulatory body has organized.

Suleman said there is still alot to be done to sensitize the populace on the stipulations of the act.

The Cybersecurity Act was passed in 2016.

” We have noted that the recent emerging of the social media has made this act not to be complied. It is being abused due to poor sensitization so far,” he said

Suleman said there is a need for more sensitization programs on Cybersecurity mostly in the rural communities to address the challenges.

” Alot of people think the Cybersecurity contents are inflinging on their rights of freedom of expression as stipulated by the country’s constitution, ” he said

The director general there was a need for parliament to review and amend the act so as to suit the views of other people.

According to Suleman, the authority would introduce four new laws and other amendments to change the communications landscape of the country.

Among others, Suleman said the regulator will introduce the E evidence bill, digital, innovation and entrepreneurship bill, data protection act and Cybersecurity bill.

Speaking in a separate interview, the minister of information and digitalization Moses Kunkuyu hailed MACRA for the open days saying it would go along the way in addressing some hanging issues between the regulator and the consumers.

” This will bring about efficiency in the operations of MACRA. For example, there have been hanging issues to do with various laws and on how to people should use the social media platforms, ” he said

Kunkuyu said there was a need for the communications regulator and the consumers to level the playing field to ensure an improved communication era.

